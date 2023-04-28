NFL DRAFT 2023
No. 29 pick in the draft makes the trade for Sean Payton look even better
At last season’s trade deadline, the Broncos sent Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Miami had that selection from a previous deal with San Francisco, which turned out to be the 29th overall pick.
Denver didn’t hold that choice for very long. In early February, they sent that first-round pick, as well as a second rounder in 2024, to New Orleans in exchange for Sean Payton and a third-round pick next year.
The move left some in Broncos Country a little worried. After all, they’re still reeling from the Russell Wilson trade, which sent two firsts and two seconds to the Seahawks in March 2022. Trading away another first-round pick was a bit painful.
At the time, however, it was all based on hypotheticals. The pick at No. 29 was simply a possibility; it wasn’t a reality.
Now, there’s a name to attach to that selection. On Thursday night, the Saints used it to select Bryan Bresee.
The defensive tackle is certainly a good player. He had a great career at Clemson and should find success in the Big Easy.
But he’s not a sure-fire difference maker. He’s not a bonafide star.
That’s not because the Saints made a mistake. It’s because there weren’t a lot of great options on the board.
When No. 29 rolled around, the big board was getting thinner. In a draft that had perhaps less than 20 players who earned first-round grades, here who was left on the board:
Brian Branch | S | Alabama
Will Levis | QB | Kentucky
Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame
Joey Porter Jr. | CB | Penn State
Nolan Smith | OLB | Georgia
Some of these players will turn out to be stars. It’s impossible to guess which ones at this point.
That makes February’s trade a little easier to stomach. Sean Payton for Bryan Bresee seems like a fair trade. The head coach certainly has a greater chance of making the Broncos a contender again than a defensive tackle.
