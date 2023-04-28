Close
DenverFan
NFL DRAFT 2023

No. 29 pick in the draft makes the trade for Sean Payton look even better

Apr 27, 2023, 9:38 PM

Bryan Bresee...

(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

At last season’s trade deadline, the Broncos sent Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Miami had that selection from a previous deal with San Francisco, which turned out to be the 29th overall pick.

Denver didn’t hold that choice for very long. In early February, they sent that first-round pick, as well as a second rounder in 2024, to New Orleans in exchange for Sean Payton and a third-round pick next year.

The move left some in Broncos Country a little worried. After all, they’re still reeling from the Russell Wilson trade, which sent two firsts and two seconds to the Seahawks in March 2022. Trading away another first-round pick was a bit painful.

At the time, however, it was all based on hypotheticals. The pick at No. 29 was simply a possibility; it wasn’t a reality.

Now, there’s a name to attach to that selection. On Thursday night, the Saints used it to select Bryan Bresee.

The defensive tackle is certainly a good player. He had a great career at Clemson and should find success in the Big Easy.

But he’s not a sure-fire difference maker. He’s not a bonafide star.

That’s not because the Saints made a mistake. It’s because there weren’t a lot of great options on the board.

When No. 29 rolled around, the big board was getting thinner. In a draft that had perhaps less than 20 players who earned first-round grades, here who was left on the board:

Brian Branch | S | Alabama
Will Levis | QB | Kentucky
Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame
Joey Porter Jr. | CB | Penn State
Nolan Smith | OLB | Georgia

Some of these players will turn out to be stars. It’s impossible to guess which ones at this point.

That makes February’s trade a little easier to stomach. Sean Payton for Bryan Bresee seems like a fair trade. The head coach certainly has a greater chance of making the Broncos a contender again than a defensive tackle.

