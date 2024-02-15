Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Could Sam Darnold be a fit as the new Broncos quarterback?

Feb 15, 2024, 12:19 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LAS VEGAS — Sam Darnold received a master’s-level education in offensive football, reading defenses and overall quarterback play from the Shanahan-McVay school.

“I’ve really learned a ton this year,” he said last week.

To do so, he went straight to one of the sources this past season, choosing to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. When he first joined the team, there was a chance Darnold could contend for the starting job. But once Brock Purdy was cleared following an elbow injury, that never materialized.

Nevertheless, Sam Darnold continued putting in the work.

“Sam has checked his ego at the door,” 49ers quarterbacks coach — and former Broncos quarterback — Brian Griese said last week prior to Super Bowl LVIII.

The former No. 3 overall pick and four-year starter put in the work required of a backup. Praise for how he handled his role is universal in 49ers circles, even though he still aspires to be a starter and have a chance at finally demonstrating the potential that caused teams — including the Broncos and then-general manager John Elway — to crave him in advance of the 2018 NFL Draft.

But the clock is ticking on the chance for a revival. Now could be the best time. And whether as a bridge quarterback or a potential answer, Darnold could find himself in demand for teams picking outside of the top three draft slots when free agency begins in March.

“Sam came to us and wanted to come and learn our offense and get some stability and foundation under his feet, because he hadn’t had a lot of stability under his feet,” Griese said. “And I think that’s what we talked about when he came here, and I think that’s what he’s gotten. And he’s continued to work. When he’s had his opportunities, he’s gone and played well for us.”

WHAT SAM DARNOLD LEARNED

Sam Darnold was already headed in the right direction based on his work late in the 2022 season with Carolina. But just over a year later, he admits that now he sees a different game than the one he witnessed before.

“I think just the way I view defenses and really, just scheme in general — offensive scheme in general,” Darnold explained. “The way that (49ers head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) talks about it, the way that Coach Griese talks about it, really, everyone. All the Kubiaks.”

The 49ers had two sons of Gary Kubiak on their offensive staff before Klint Kubiak left to become the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator earlier this week.

“They do a really great job of explaining defenses, explaining our offense and what plays go with which coverages and when we’ve gotta get to checkdowns,” Darnold said.

Most importantly, Darnold said he reads defenses “a little bit” differently now than he did prior to joining the 49ers.

“I think just seeing different coverages, understanding where guys have to be in their coverages and if a guy is out of position in a certain coverage, and we have an ability to make him pay, we’ll do that,” Darnold said. “And that’s something that I’ve really learned being with Kyle and being with Griese and all those coaches. ”

Those are traits that would serve him well in a Sean Payton offense, in which quarterback success comes down to rhythm and timing. With that also comes an arm that can drive the football down the field. There isn’t a throw that Darnold doesn’t have the arm talent to make.

“Who knows what his opportunities are going to be going forward?” Griese said. “But I think he’s going to be a better football player.”

And for a coach like Sean Payton who has a history of successful reclamation projects — see Kerry Collins, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and even Drew Brees — Darnold, who is still just 26 years of age, could be a fit.

Broncos

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions shakes hands with Head Coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers give Broncos third-worst shot to win Super Bowl in 25

The Broncos last playoff game was Super Bowl 50—could the orange and blue's next postseason run culminate in a trip to Super Bowl LIX in 2025

1 hour ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Andrew Mason

Could Bo Nix be a Bronco? Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt sees a fit

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has noted that Bo Nix reminds him of Drew Brees ... and this week, Klatt mocked the Oregon QB to the Broncos.

5 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Andrew Mason

J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos? ESPN predicts it to happen

J.J. McCarthy could be a reasonable target for the Broncos, and ESPN has McCarthy mocked to them at No. 12.

17 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Cecil Lammey

Will Broncos HC Sean Payton fall in love with QB JJ McCarthy?

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton needs to fall in love with a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Could the love he’s looking for be found in Michigan QB JJ McCarthy? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

23 hours ago

Jonas Griffith...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos give contract extension to former starting linebacker

The Broncos might look a little different at linebacker come 2024, but one player to throw into the mix was a key figure of the 2022 unit

24 hours ago

Travis Kelce...

James Merilatt

Travis Kelce has cringe-worthy moment at Chiefs celebration

The Chiefs tight end didn't just enjoy the moment during his team's Super Bowl parade; he once again annoyed the sports world

1 day ago

Could Sam Darnold be a fit as the new Broncos quarterback?