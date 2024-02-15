Could Sam Darnold be a fit as the new Broncos quarterback?

LAS VEGAS — Sam Darnold received a master’s-level education in offensive football, reading defenses and overall quarterback play from the Shanahan-McVay school.

“I’ve really learned a ton this year,” he said last week.

To do so, he went straight to one of the sources this past season, choosing to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. When he first joined the team, there was a chance Darnold could contend for the starting job. But once Brock Purdy was cleared following an elbow injury, that never materialized.

Nevertheless, Sam Darnold continued putting in the work.

“Sam has checked his ego at the door,” 49ers quarterbacks coach — and former Broncos quarterback — Brian Griese said last week prior to Super Bowl LVIII.

The former No. 3 overall pick and four-year starter put in the work required of a backup. Praise for how he handled his role is universal in 49ers circles, even though he still aspires to be a starter and have a chance at finally demonstrating the potential that caused teams — including the Broncos and then-general manager John Elway — to crave him in advance of the 2018 NFL Draft.

But the clock is ticking on the chance for a revival. Now could be the best time. And whether as a bridge quarterback or a potential answer, Darnold could find himself in demand for teams picking outside of the top three draft slots when free agency begins in March.

Former Broncos QB Brian Griese — now the QB coach with the 49ers — loves what Sam Darnold showed as the 49ers backup in 2023. “Sam has checked his ego at the door … He’s got a lot of talent and is going to play really good football in this league. …” pic.twitter.com/tziNRqFECh — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 15, 2024

“Sam came to us and wanted to come and learn our offense and get some stability and foundation under his feet, because he hadn’t had a lot of stability under his feet,” Griese said. “And I think that’s what we talked about when he came here, and I think that’s what he’s gotten. And he’s continued to work. When he’s had his opportunities, he’s gone and played well for us.”

WHAT SAM DARNOLD LEARNED

Sam Darnold was already headed in the right direction based on his work late in the 2022 season with Carolina. But just over a year later, he admits that now he sees a different game than the one he witnessed before.

“I think just the way I view defenses and really, just scheme in general — offensive scheme in general,” Darnold explained. “The way that (49ers head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) talks about it, the way that Coach Griese talks about it, really, everyone. All the Kubiaks.”

The 49ers had two sons of Gary Kubiak on their offensive staff before Klint Kubiak left to become the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator earlier this week.

“They do a really great job of explaining defenses, explaining our offense and what plays go with which coverages and when we’ve gotta get to checkdowns,” Darnold said.

Most importantly, Darnold said he reads defenses “a little bit” differently now than he did prior to joining the 49ers.

“I think just seeing different coverages, understanding where guys have to be in their coverages and if a guy is out of position in a certain coverage, and we have an ability to make him pay, we’ll do that,” Darnold said. “And that’s something that I’ve really learned being with Kyle and being with Griese and all those coaches. ”

Those are traits that would serve him well in a Sean Payton offense, in which quarterback success comes down to rhythm and timing. With that also comes an arm that can drive the football down the field. There isn’t a throw that Darnold doesn’t have the arm talent to make.

“Who knows what his opportunities are going to be going forward?” Griese said. “But I think he’s going to be a better football player.”

And for a coach like Sean Payton who has a history of successful reclamation projects — see Kerry Collins, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and even Drew Brees — Darnold, who is still just 26 years of age, could be a fit.