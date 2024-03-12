Close
BRONCOS

Report: Sam Darnold deciding between Broncos, Vikings

Mar 11, 2024, 7:52 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Sam Darnold has made sense as a possible Broncos quarterback for a little while now.

He fits the template of some of Sean Payton’s past quarterbacks: high-round pedigree, six or fewer years of past experience, still some potentially untapped upside. And with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as the only quarterbacks set to be on the roster as of the start of the new league year, the Broncos are in the market for an addition to the room — either as a potential bridge to a drafted quarterback or as another restoration for Payton.

According to a report from The Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin, Sam Darnold is not only in play for the Broncos — he’s deciding between them and the Minnesota Vikings.

That comes in the wake of a day of activity that saw Minnesota officially lose Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, while mid-to-lower-level starting options such as Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew landed with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

SAM DARNOLD HIT THE RESET BUTTON IN 2023

Darnold landed with the San Francisco 49ers last year after two seasons with Carolina preceded by three with the New York Jets. In his seasons with the Panthers and Jets, he at least competed to be the starting quarterback. That wasn’t the case with the 49ers; once Brock Purdy was cleared from an elbow injury, Darnold assumed the role of understudy.

He thus spent the year learning under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his assistants — including former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese, now the San Francisco quarterbacks coach. That changed how Darnold saw the game.

“I think just the way I view defenses and really, just scheme in general — offensive scheme in general,” Darnold explained last month. “The way that (49ers head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) talks about it, the way that Coach Griese talks about it, really, everyone.

“… They do a really great job of explaining defenses, explaining our offense and what plays go with which coverages and when we’ve gotta get to checkdowns.”

Darnold feels it will better prepare him for another shot.

“I think just seeing different coverages, understanding where guys have to be in their coverages and if a guy is out of position in a certain coverage, and we have an ability to make him pay, we’ll do that,” Darnold said. “And that’s something that I’ve really learned being with Kyle and being with Griese and all those coaches. ”

Those are traits that would serve him well in a Sean Payton offense, in which quarterback success comes down to rhythm and timing. With that also comes an arm that can drive the football down the field. There isn’t a throw that Darnold doesn’t have the arm talent to make.

“Who knows what his opportunities are going to be going forward?” Griese said. “But I think he’s going to be a better football player.”

And it’s possible that opportunity comes in Denver.

