Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

P.J. Locke will stay with Broncos after agreeing to two-year deal

Mar 9, 2024, 7:44 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

P.J. Locke flourished for the Broncos when he filled in for Kareem Jackson last year. Now, he appears poised to be the full-time starter as the Broncos move into a new era at safety.

Locke agreed to terms with the Broncos on a 2-year deal worth at least $7 million on Saturday. The deal was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who added that the contract could be worth up to $9 million with incentives.

The return of Locke gives some stability to the safety corps in the wake of cutting Justin Simmons. The Broncos made Simmons a salary-cap casualty on Thursday, saving $14.5 million of space as they worked toward cap compliance for the start of the new league year.

Locke started eight games last year. Those were the first eight regular-season starts of his career. He saw first-team repetitions for a game at Tennessee in 2022, but he was not on the field at the start of the game for the defense and thus did not officially start.

Last year, Locke had 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

At this moment, P.J. Locke and fourth-year veteran Caden Sterns are projected to be the starters at safety. But Sterns missed 16 games last year with a torn patellar tendon suffered early in the Week 1 loss to Las Vegas. Further, Sterns has battled injuries in every season since his sophomore season at the University of Texas.

Also in the mix for the Broncos are 2023 sixth-round pick JL Skinner and 2022 fifth-round choice Delarrin Turner-Yell. The latter struggled in his on-field work on defense last year and suffered a torn ACL at the end of the season, likely putting him on the shelf until the start of the 2024 regular season.

Broncos

Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to Browns for draft picks

The Broncos continued their moves in advance of the new league year, choosing to trade Jerry Jeudy for two draft picks.

9 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos Super Bowl odds...

Zach Lazarus

Sean Payton has officially left his mark on the Broncos organization

With a flurry of moves in the last week, the Broncos head coach has changed the trajectory of the franchise by putting them in rebuild mode

11 hours ago

Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Broncos create cap space with Friday moves

Restructures and the release of Chris Manhertz pushed the Broncos cap space into compliance heading into the new league year.

19 hours ago

Mac Jones...

Andrew Mason

If Mac Jones is available, could he fit Sean Payton?

In 2021, Sean Payton praised Mac Jones, then enjoying a stellar rookie season with New England. Could Payton get a chance to work with him?

1 day ago

Chris Manhertz Broncos tight end...

Will Petersen

Broncos save another couple million dollars by cutting a tight end

The Broncos released tight end Chris Manhertz on Friday afternoon, creating a little more than $2 million in salary cap room

1 day ago

Quinn Bailey Broncos offensive line...

Will Petersen

Broncos bring back one of their own on the offensive line

According to Mike Klis, Quinn Bailey actually re-signed a couple of days ago; he's versatile on the Broncos offensive line

1 day ago

P.J. Locke will stay with Broncos after agreeing to two-year deal