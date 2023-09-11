Broncos lose a starter to potential season-ending injury

For Broncos safety Caden Sterns, the injury woes continued Sunday.

After returning to the lineup this year following a season-ending hip injury in 2022 that cost him 12 games, Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon in the second quarter Sunday. The injury is expected to end his season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news Monday morning.

CADEN STERNS REACHED THE FIRST UNIT THIS YEAR

The Broncos introduced Caden Sterns as a starter prior to the game, even though he wasn’t among the 11 players on-field in the base package to open the game. That’s because coach Sean Payton elected to list Sterns and 14-year veteran Kareem Jackson as co-starters.

Sterns saw just two snaps of work on defense in a dime sub package before succumbing.

The third-year safety burst into the backfield and attempted to tackle Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. But after Jacobs went past him, Sterns remained down on the field. Broncos medical personnel assisted him and subsequently guided him to a cart.

Sterns was unable to put weight on his left leg. The Broncos immediately ruled him out for the game due to the injury.

Monday morning, the worst fears for team and player were confirmed.

“I’m hurting for him. He worked his tail off,” safety Justin Simmons said in the locker room Sunday night. “But I know Cade, and we have a strong bond — not just us, but the whole room with him. And I can say this: He can come back stronger because of this.”

But at the same time, time is beginning to run out on Sterns’ rookie contract. This is the third season for the 2021 fifth-round pick. When he returns, he’ll be in the final year of that rookie deal.

And while Sterns’ promise remains, when he takes the field next year, he will likely do so having missed more games than he’s played. Sunday was the 21st game in which he’s played so far in his career. If he sits out the rest of this season, he will have missed 30 contests.

