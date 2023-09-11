Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos lose a starter to potential season-ending injury

Sep 11, 2023, 9:59 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

Caden Sterns...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For Broncos safety Caden Sterns, the injury woes continued Sunday.

After returning to the lineup this year following a season-ending hip injury in 2022 that cost him 12 games, Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon in the second quarter Sunday. The injury is expected to end his season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news Monday morning.

CADEN STERNS REACHED THE FIRST UNIT THIS YEAR

The Broncos introduced Caden Sterns as a starter prior to the game, even though he wasn’t among the 11 players on-field in the base package to open the game. That’s because coach Sean Payton elected to list Sterns and 14-year veteran Kareem Jackson as co-starters.

Sterns saw just two snaps of work on defense in a dime sub package before succumbing.

The third-year safety burst into the backfield and attempted to tackle Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. But after Jacobs went past him, Sterns remained down on the field. Broncos medical personnel assisted him and subsequently guided him to a cart.

Sterns was unable to put weight on his left leg. The Broncos immediately ruled him out for the game due to the injury.

Monday morning, the worst fears for team and player were confirmed.

“I’m hurting for him. He worked his tail off,” safety Justin Simmons said in the locker room Sunday night. “But I know Cade, and we have a strong bond — not just us, but the whole room with him. And I can say this: He can come back stronger because of this.”

But at the same time, time is beginning to run out on Sterns’ rookie contract. This is the third season for the 2021 fifth-round pick. When he returns, he’ll be in the final year of that rookie deal.

And while Sterns’ promise remains, when he takes the field next year, he will likely do so having missed more games than he’s played. Sunday was the 21st game in which he’s played so far in his career. If he sits out the rest of this season, he will have missed 30 contests.

***

Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo...

Cecil Lammey

A lack of a pass rush plagued the Broncos in loss to the Raiders

The Broncos didn't get to Jimmy Garoppolo a single time on Sunday, one of the big reasons why they lost to the Raiders once again

14 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos lost to a bad football team, which is a major concern

Sure, it's just one game, but the Broncos falling to a Raiders team that doesn't appear to be going anywhere suggests more of the same

14 hours ago

Adam Trautman...

James Merilatt

Sunday’s loss reveals that the Broncos lack playmakers on both sides

Don't blame Sean Payton, Russell Wilson or Wil Lutz; the Broncos lost to the Raiders because they've grossly overestimated their roster

14 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The mistakes were familiar, but this Broncos team wasn’t

For the Broncos, yes, things are different with Sean Payton. Even though the result -- a 17-16 loss -- was hauntingly familiar.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

DMac

Don’t blame Russ for the Broncos loss to the Raiders on Sunday

On a maddening day at Empower Field, the Broncos much-maligned quarterback was the least of the team's problems in another loss

2 days ago

Sean Payton head coach Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton explains his controversial onside kick decision

Sean Payton is one of the best playcallers in NFL history and tried one of his old tricks to start his Denver Broncos tenure

2 days ago

Broncos lose a starter to potential season-ending injury