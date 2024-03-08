Broncos save another couple million dollars by cutting a tight end

The Denver Broncos have made a move in the tight end room as they continue to cut salary.

No, this won’t cause ripples across the NFL like cutting Justin Simmons, but it’s still notable.

The Broncos released TE Chris Manhertz on Friday, creating a little more than $2 million in salary cap room.

Manhertz had non-guaranteed $2.65M salary due in 2024. Release saves $2.12M on cap. Blocking TE had a good year blocking in his 8th season.

Had just 2 catches for 16 yards in 16 games. But Fantasy stats not his role. He's avg. 3.25 catches in 8 years.

The man blocks. #9sports https://t.co/SbJ1cfnSol — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 8, 2024

As Mike Klis points out above, the exact number on the salary cap savings is $2.12 million. Manhertz was part of the worst tight end room in football a season ago, although as Klis says, he wasn’t expected to catch passes.

An excellent run-blocker, Manhertz and head coach Sean Payton overlapped in New Orleans back in 2016. He then spent time with Carolina and Jacksonville before landing in Denver.

Tight end Greg Dulcich had big expectations in 2023 for the Broncos, but simply couldn’t stay healthy. Adam Trautman was fine in that role, but he’s a free agent and it’d be a mild surprise if Payton and GM George Paton brought him back.

The position is clearly one the team needs to address this offseason, but Manhertz won’t be in their future plans. And the Broncos saved some money in the process.