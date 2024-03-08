Close
BRONCOS

Russell Wilson visits with Giants, Steelers

Mar 8, 2024, 8:35 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Russell Wilson appears to have an unlimited travel itinerary.

The soon-to-be-former Denver Broncos quarterback squeezed in a quick trip to visit with the New York Giants before making his way to Pittsburgh for an in-person sit-down with the Steelers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported about the New York-area stopover Friday morning. Schefter also posted a picture taken of Wilson with a passenger at Newark Liberty International Airport, just a short drive down the New Jersey Turnpike from MetLife Stadium and Giants headquarters.

The Broncos gave Russell Wilson permission to visit with other teams earlier this week in the wake of announcing their forthcoming release of the 13-year veteran quarterback. Denver created an $85-million dead money crater in its cap as a result of the release, although there is an offset clause which could provide at least minimal relief on Wilson’s 2024 base salary, which is part of the dead-money charge as it is guaranteed.

Thursday, reports emerged that Wilson would visit with the Steelers, who are in a quarterback quandary despite returning to the postseason in January. Pittsburgh eked into the playoffs despite cycling through Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers already released Trubisky, and Rudolph is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

The addition of the Giants to the conversation is newsworthy. The Giants had multiple formal interviews with projected first-round quarterback prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. They have Daniel Jones, who guided them to the playoffs in 2022, but Jones struggled before injuries ended his season last year.

There could also be interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are rumblings that some connected to Wilson would like him to end up with one of the Broncos’ AFC West rivals.

