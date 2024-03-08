Close
BRONCOS

Sources: Russell Wilson is being advised to sign with Raiders

Mar 8, 2024, 4:00 AM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are moving on from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. 

They are paying him a record $85 million to play elsewhere, a sum that will be spread over the next two years. Wilson does not fit with head coach Sean Payton, and the Broncos are once again in the quarterback market.  

Wilson can sign with any team he wants, but there are new rumblings that one team is coming to the forefront. That team could be the Las Vegas Raiders, and wouldn’t that be fitting to see Wilson sign with the Broncos biggest rival? 

Could Wilson head to Las Vegas? Let’s take a look 

*** 

Vegas Advice 

I’m told Wilson is being advised to sign with the Raiders by those close to him. New Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce may have seen enough of Aidan O’Connell during his rookie season in 2023. O’Connell flashed a bit, but he’s perhaps more of a solid backup than he is a starter with upside.  

Wilson is a player who needs to find the right fit. Pierce needs a veteran to lead the way in arguably the toughest division in football. This combination could be perfect for both sides. The Raiders get an upgrade at quarterback, and Wilson gets a team that will let him play his style – playground football.  

Going to the Raiders would make the rivalry with the Broncos even more competitive. Pierce has the players rallying around him, and perhaps he’d see Wilson as the guy who could get them over the top.  

*** 

Not a bridge 

I’ve also picked up on information that Wilson does not consider himself a “bridge” quarterback, and he wants his next team to commit to him. Money will not be an issue for Wilson, as the Broncos are going to be paying him a ton not to play for them, but the commitment will be paramount in his decision.  

He’s set to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they may not see him as a guy who can start for another year or two. The team still believes in 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and I’m told Wilson could help be a guide for the young passer. That means Wilson is not a long-term play for the Steelers, and he may not want that. If the Raiders offer more time, Wilson could be more interested.  

I think Russell Wilson can still play, but perhaps for only a year or two more. Wilson is supremely confident, but the thing he’s up against (Father Time) is undefeated. He could be an effective starter for 2024, but much beyond that is a huge question mark.  

*** 

Panthers say no 

It was revealed that the Carolina Panthers were not interested in Wilson earlier this week. New Panthers HC Dave Canales was interviewed by Kay Adams on “Up and Adams” and had some good things to say about Wilson. The two worked together in Seattle, and Canales was his quarterbacks coach in 2018-2019, and 2022.  

“Well, this is not the situation for Russ,” Canales responded. “But what I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that. I really admire the courage it took to say, ‘I’m gonna branch out away from what I’m comfortable with.’”  

Anything can happen, but the Panthers were always a long shot in my opinion. Canales could be a good head coach in this league, but he’s got his work cut out for him with Young. I’m sure he believes in Russell Wilson, but it’s not the right fit – or the right time for a reunion.

