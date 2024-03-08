Close
Nuggets pick shot at No. 1 seed over White House visit

Mar 7, 2024, 7:42 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets will not be visiting the White House to celebrate their championship, as the team has prioritized a big late-season game over the honor, according to a report from TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Haynes spelled out that the team got a date for a rescheduled trip to the White House after the date close to their January trip to Washington D.C. The makeup date was slated for March 18, an off day in Denver’s upcoming slate, where they’re supposed to play every other day for more than a month. The day to visit President Joe Biden would’ve been between dates in Dallas and Minnesota. With the Timberwolves leading the West, the Nuggets have opted to cancel the trip in order to focus on the clash in Twin Cities.

Haynes emphasized that the White House wanted the Nuggets to go, but for basketball reasons, the schedule didn’t work out. If the Nuggets play their cards right with this No. 1 seed and into the postseason, maybe a White House trip will be in order next winter.

So no Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic cameo with Biden, at least for now.

Denver is one game back of the Minny entering Thursday night and the Nuggets host the NBA-best Boston Celtics. The canceled White House date comes before one of their three matchups with the Wolves slated for the season’s stretch run. Those games could swing home court between two teams who met in the postseason last year.

Malone had previously said health was the No. 1 priority for the team down the stretch with the No. 1 seed coming second, but perhaps now they’re co-favorites at the top for most important thing?

Between Minnesota and Denver is the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Clippers have also separated from the pack making for a four-team race atop the West for top spot. While we won’t get the photos and memory of the White House visit, maybe Malone can rally the Nuggets for a second straight spring for a ring?

