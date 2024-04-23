Close
NUGGETS

DPD and NBA investigating as video appears to show Nikola Jokic’s brother punch fan

Apr 23, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The wild ending on the court to Monday’s Denver Nuggets first-round game against the Los Angeles Lakers apparently had a crazy close in the stands too. According to a viral TikTok video, it seems as though Nikola Jokic’s brother Strahinja Jokic punched a fan at Ball Arena after Game 2 finished.

The caption on the post said, “Jokic brothers going wild,” and showed Strahinja, wearing his brother’s jersey, and Nemanja, wearing gray, go after a fan a few rows in front of them. Strahinja appears to punch a fan as the two brothers continue to talk in that direction after the physical move.

Both the Denver Police Department and the NBA are investigating the incident, according to multiple news outlets.

 

@cgallegos67 #nuggets #nba #lakers #jokic ♬ original sound – Christian

Multiple women in the video look like they’re trying to calm the situation. One of those is Nikola Jokic’s wife Natalija, who is holding their 1-year-old daughter Ognjena. Natalija looks to be getting her brothers-in-law to stop what they’re doing.

This is far from the first time the two-time MVP’s brothers have caused a moment at a Nuggets game. The two were seen on camera taunting actor Jack Nicholson after a Denver playoff win over Los Angeles. Many years ago, a security guard had to hold Strahinja Jokic back after he was upset with a referee. The two brothers also went wild in 2021 in the playoffs when the star hooped was kicked out of the game right in front of the pair when the player was involved in an on-court altercation. Maybe more famously was the brothers’ spat and Twitter beef with the Morris family after Jokic collided with one of the twins during a game.

Strahinja Jokic does have a history away from Ball Arena in Denver, the older brother of Nikola was was arrested for allegedly choking and pushing a woman during a domestic dispute in 2019. Faced with second-degree assault, Jokic pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstruction of phone service and felony trespassing with the other charges dropped.

Strahinja is the second-oldest and a former pro basketball player who turned into an MMA fighter.

The Nuggets won on Monday to go up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers. But given the events of the night, if Denver repeats it’s unlikely the brothers will be close enough to the team to joyously throw Michael Malone in the air when the confetti comes down.

