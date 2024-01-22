Close
COFFEE BREAK

Why didn’t the Nuggets go to the White House?

Jan 22, 2024, 12:20 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Why didn’t the Nuggets go to the White House? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the 2-0 weekend for the Nuggets along with the big win in Boston!

