Why didn’t the Nuggets go to the White House?
Jan 22, 2024, 12:20 PM
Why didn’t the Nuggets go to the White House? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the 2-0 weekend for the Nuggets along with the big win in Boston!
Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep? Cecil Lammey joins the show! Plus Cale Makar came so close to an incredible record. And Rachel has HUGE news to share!
3 days ago
Where could Russell Wilson end up? Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss five potential landing spots for the QB. Plus the 76ers beat the Nuggets, did Embiid make his MVP point? And the Avalanche get TACOS with a crazy come-from-behind win!
5 days ago
What lesson did Josh Allen teach the Denver Broncos? Can the Avalanche make a run without Valeri Nichushkin? We need to give Richie his roses plus a debrief on the NFL playoffs. Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil breaks down this weekend.
6 days ago
Could Deion Sanders leave for Alabama? The odds are pretty good. Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil looks into the odds with Richie Carni.
11 days ago
5 things we learned from the Denver Broncos end-of-season press conference. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to discuss what we learned and what could happen this offseason.
12 days ago
Do you want J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr as the Broncos future QB now? Watch today's edition of Coffee Break with Rachel Vigil! Rachel and DenverSports.com Senior Broncos Writer Andrew Mason look into the National Championship game and the Broncos locker room yesterday during cleanout
13 days ago