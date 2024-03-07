Close
BRONCOS

Pat Surtain II, other Broncos react to Justin Simmons getting cut

Mar 7, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos suffered a big salary cap casualty on Thursday morning when the team cut long-time safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons, a fan-favorite, played eight seasons at safety with the Broncos a was named a second-team All-Pro four times. He made two Pro Bowls and had 30 interceptions as a Bronco, including an NFL-high six in 2022.

Still, releasing Simmons saves the Broncos $14.5 million against the cap in 2024, money they’ll need after taking on an NFL record $85 million in dead cap when they release QB Russell Wilson next week.

While folks suspected others would have to go to make up for the Wilson contract, seeing Simmons get cut was still jarring. His fellow secondary star Pat Surtain II reacted on social media, as well as several others, including his wife and former Broncos.

Here’s a sampling of what that looked like.

Simmons, who turned 30-years-old last season, will now look for a new team for the first time in his career. It’s safe to say his old teammates like Pat Surtain II — and all of Broncos Country — will miss the safety.

Pat Surtain II, other Broncos react to Justin Simmons getting cut