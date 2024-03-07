Pat Surtain II, other Broncos react to Justin Simmons getting cut

The Denver Broncos suffered a big salary cap casualty on Thursday morning when the team cut long-time safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons, a fan-favorite, played eight seasons at safety with the Broncos a was named a second-team All-Pro four times. He made two Pro Bowls and had 30 interceptions as a Bronco, including an NFL-high six in 2022.

Still, releasing Simmons saves the Broncos $14.5 million against the cap in 2024, money they’ll need after taking on an NFL record $85 million in dead cap when they release QB Russell Wilson next week.

While folks suspected others would have to go to make up for the Wilson contract, seeing Simmons get cut was still jarring. His fellow secondary star Pat Surtain II reacted on social media, as well as several others, including his wife and former Broncos.

Here’s a sampling of what that looked like.

This one hurt man ! 😢 — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) March 7, 2024

Wow….. 😔 — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) March 7, 2024

The realest to be around , one of the greatest to do it. Can’t thank you enough for taking me under your wing. Forever grateful, Love 31! https://t.co/1hGm9FoYoM — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) March 7, 2024

*goes from crying to crying harder* https://t.co/5Qo6WD727n — Taryn Simmons (@tarynsimmons_) March 7, 2024

@jsimms1119 is one of the best. First-class all the way. 👊🏾 https://t.co/eFae1LuLRz — Damani Leech (@dleech9) March 7, 2024

I know it's tough but I'm so happy for @jsimms1119 Great Bronco but never got an opportunity to taste the playoffs. This gives him an opportunity to pick the best situation for him. — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) March 7, 2024

Like I said yesterday , the next 3 years will be hard to win . https://t.co/bmhb6bQsY5 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 7, 2024

Great teammate great player the business side sucks always but you land bro keep balling https://t.co/m8vBTq2RNO — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) March 7, 2024

Simmons, who turned 30-years-old last season, will now look for a new team for the first time in his career. It’s safe to say his old teammates like Pat Surtain II — and all of Broncos Country — will miss the safety.