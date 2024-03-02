In interview with McCarthy, Broncos and Payton brought ‘energy’

INDIANAPOLIS — J.J. McCarthy went through the gauntlet of conversations this week as one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. But in his meeting with the top brass of the Denver broncos, he sensed something different.

“Coach (Sean) Payton’s energy, Coach (Davis) Webb, Coach (Joe) Lombardi, it was just really great to be in that room with them and go through tape. It was honestly a really fun time,” McCarthy said.

“So, it was a blessing to just, you know, pick their brains a little bit and have them just shoot me questions left and right. I really enjoyed it.”

McCarthy J.J. McCarthy would appear to embrace the type of high-accountability, high-pressure guidance he would be likely to receive in Denver. He had that experience with Jim Harbaugh, now the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach, during his time at the University of Michigan.

McCarthy said what many prospects since time immemorial have uttered in this space of downtown Indianapolis: that he’d be happy no matter where he lands.

“Everything about this process has been so great, and any team who selects me, it’d be an honor,” he said.

But with Payton, McCarthy might have found a coach with whom his vibe and style works. It’s now a question of whether the coach who is looking for love at the quarterback position found it in the Michigan man.