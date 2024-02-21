Vikings radio voice, citing “reliable” source: “Sean Payton loves J.J. McCarthy”

Is J.J. McCarthy a quarterback that Sean Payton loves?

The long-time radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings — who says he’s citing a “reliable individual” — asserts that is the case.

“There’s just a little bit of steam that’s beginning to emerge here locally that Sean Payton loves J.J. McCarthy,” said Paul Allen, the radio-play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Vikings who hosts a daily show on KFAN in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market.

This is relevant, of course, because the Vikings sit one spot ahead of the Broncos in the NFL Draft with the No. 11 pick. And if they elect to let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency, the Vikings will be very much in the quarterback market.

Referring to Payton as “the anti-Vike,” Allen explained to his audience Thursday why he feels that what he’d heard regarding Payton and his purported sentiments regarding J.J. McCarthy is relevant.

“He’s a quarterback from a pro-style offense with a strong arm. I’m not gonna say he reminds him of Drew Brees. McCarthy moves more than Drew and he’s taller and he’s not as accurate. And Drew Brees is football immortality,” Allen said.

“But the anti-Vike covets the next Drew Brees.”

Sean Payton admitted to Kay Adams two days before Super Bowl LVIII that he wanted to fall in love with a quarterback and sought a “perfect marriage.” He did note that he had a good relationship with Russell Wilson.

But the rumor mill continues apace.

“And so, just keep that in mind when you’re thinking (pick No.) 11 and if you’re thinking J.J. McCarthy at 11, just know that behind you, you have a desperate anti-Vike who basically will beg, borrow and steal to get what he wants from this draft from a quarterback standpoint,” Allen said.

“But a pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy.”