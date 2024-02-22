Close
BRONCOS

If oddsmakers know something, Russell Wilson will be Steelers QB

Feb 22, 2024, 1:02 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be the next stop for Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson?

If the oddsmakers know something we don’t, it’s trending in that direction. DraftKings has released odds for Wilson’s team during the 2024 NFL season, and the Steelers are overwhelming favorites at -250. That means placing a bet of $250 on Wilson to play for Mike Tomlin next year would net $100.

The Raiders have the second best odds at +550, the Falcons are +600 and Wilson somehow staying in Denver and making things work with head coach Sean Payton is +700. Teams like the Patriots (+850) and Vikings (+1000) follow next.

Payton and GM George Paton insist “the door is open” for Wilson to return to the Broncos, but after getting benched for the final two games of last season in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, that feels unlikely.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson has a “little birdie” that says Wilson is going to end up with the Steelers, and the oddsmakers seem to agree. Wilson and his wife Ciara have quietly put their Denver mansion up for sale, so it seems like they know their time in the Mile High City is coming to an end.

The Broncos will take on a dead cap hit of more than $80 million once they inevitably release Wilson, and will still owe him $39 million to play for someone else next season. The Steelers could sign Wilson for cheap, and Tomlin may finally have his QB for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

