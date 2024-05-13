Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

We have a big hint at what Pat Surtain II’s extension may look like

May 13, 2024, 2:35 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Pat Surtain II still has two years left on his first pro contract with the Denver Broncos but one of the team’s biggest questions this offseason is about an extension for the star cornerback—and the numbers on a deal have come into focus after Antoine Winfield Jr. signed a big deal on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Winfield the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, inking him to a four-year, $84.1 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. The safety was franchise-tagged in March because he was due to be a free agent. He was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft—which is worth a four-year contract, unlike the five-year one Surtain got for being a first-rounder in 2021.

Winfield was one of the better defenders in the league in 2024, tying for a league-leading six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, joining Haason Reddick as the only players to accomplish this feat since at least 2000. The 25-year-old has 384 tackles, 15 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 59 career games. The All-Pro and former Super Bowl champion is the son of former All-Pro and Jim Thorpe award-winning cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr. The son has gone back and forth between nickelback and safety in the NFL.

This all makes Winfield a good comparison for Surtain, also the son of an accomplished NFL defender who has thrived early in his own career. Denver recently picked up PS2’s fifth-year player option.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been great for the Broncos in his first three seasons, which is why his fifth-year option in 2025 will carry a salary of $19.8 million. That’s nearly what PS2 will have made up to that point of his NFL career, slated to only make about $5.2 million this coming fall. Denver had until May 2, to make a decision on PS2’s deal and it wasn’t one of not wanting him rather seeing about an extension or playing out his rookie contract through the options.

Surtain, 23, was drafted by Broncos general manager George Paton at No. 9 in the 2021 NFL Draft and has quickly blossomed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

“We’re all big fans of Pat,” Paton, said at the end-of-season press conference about six weeks ago. “We’re going to have a big meeting in a couple of weeks, and kind of go through the entire roster for Pat included. But we want Pat here for a long time.”

After the 2025 option, PS2 will be an unrestricted free agent, though the Broncos could franchise tag him for the 2026 season.

If it does come to extension talks and perhaps eventually tearing up the 2025 option, Winfeild is one of many good comps for PS2. The most recent strictly cornerback to get a big contract was Jaylon Johnson, who resigned with the Bears at four years for $76 million and $54 million was guaranteed. The latest of PS2’s caliber to get a contract was Trevon Diggs, who got $97 million over five years from Dallas last offseason. Diggs was in a similar situation to Winfield, getting the deal before entering his fourth season, because he too was a second-round pick the Cowboys didn’t have the option to pick up a fifth year on his rookie contract. Packers standout corner Jaire Alexander is the highest-paid player at the position in the league, making $21 million a year. Green Bay skipped the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option and gave him $84 million over four seasons back in 2022.

Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on hot seat in New York?

According to a report, the New York Jets attempted to find someone to place above Nathaniel Hackett to run their offense.

4 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix shows that he’s more than just a dink-and-dunk passer

At the Broncos rookie minicamp, Sean Payton was drawing up ways for his first-year quarterback to go deep, as Bo Nix was airing it out

11 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

It wasn’t just Bo Nix who stood out on day one of rookie minicamp

A first glimpse of the Broncos rookie class showed that there are plenty of players worth keeping an eye, well beyond the first-year QB

2 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix is all business in his first weekend as a Bronco

Playoff games in town? Signing bonuses? All that is well and good, but new Broncos QB Bo Nix wants to focus on ball.

2 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton didn’t want to describe Bo Nix as ‘boring’ … but Nix was consistent

Sean Payton struggled to find the right word to describe what he saw from Bo Nix at Broncos rookie minicamp.

2 days ago

Broncos Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Early impressions of Bo Nix at Broncos rookie minicamp

The Denver Broncos opened their rookie minicamp to the media on Saturday. What were the early impressions of QB Bo Nix? Which players stood out in practice? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

We have a big hint at what Pat Surtain II’s extension may look like