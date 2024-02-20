Chad Johnson’s “little birdie” has Russell Wilson going to Pittsburgh

For Russell Wilson, there may not be many potential landing spots. And he may not be “Plan A” for any team seeking a quarterback.

He might likely be a contingency plan for teams that may explore the possibility of trading for Chicago’s Justin Fields, examine the draft class and the likelihood of landing a desired quarterback — or both.

But former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson — now a media personality co-hosting the Nightcap podcast and YouTube show with former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe and ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas — suggests that his intel reveals that Wilson is headed for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the @NightcapShow_ with @ShannonSharpe, @ochocinco says that a “little birdie told me” that Broncos QB Russell Wilson is in play for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/N4cJZahEXh — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 20, 2024

“A little birdie told me [that] Russell Wilson is coming on over there to the Steelers,” Johnson told Sharpe in a the midst of a wide-ranging discussion of quarterback possibilities during Monday night’s show.”

DOES RUSSELL WILSON MAKE SENSE FOR PITTSBURGH?

The Steelers represent one of the more intriguing dominoes to fall in NFL teams’ mad search for help at the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had a losing season in two decades — and has never finished below .500 under current head coach Mike Tomlin, who heads into his 18th season on the job. The Steelers managed to reach .500 or better despite having years in which the team featured Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges at the game’s most important position.

Russell Wilson would no doubt represent an upgrade.

Adding to the intrigue around Wilson and the Steelers is that they are on the Broncos’ home schedule for 2024. So are the Atlanta Falcons, another team mentioned as a possibility for Fields or Wilson.

And the Las Vegas Raiders — who could be in play — face Denver twice.

But for all of those teams, Wilson may not represent a primary plan.