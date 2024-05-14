Jonah Elliss becomes penultimate 2024 Broncos draft pick to agree on terms

With Jonah Elliss now agreeing to terms, the Broncos have all but one of their 2024 draft picks safety in the fold.

As first reported by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, Elliss agreed on a four-year contract, the standard for draft picks. This leaves only wide receiver Troy Franklin as unsigned among the Broncos’ rookie class.

KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis reported that the deal will be worth up to $5.87 million, with a signing bonus of $1,089,608.

Jonah Elliss took part in last weekend’s rookie minicamp after signing an injury waiver. He did individual work through the practices as he completes recovery from November shoulder surgery that brought a premature end to his college career.

JONAH ELLISS LEARNED HIS BEST MOVE FROM HIS FATHER

It was suggested last Saturday by Orange and Blue Today’s Cecil Lammey that Jonah Elliss had “six or seven” pass-rush moves at his disposal.

“Honestly, I thought I had three,” Elliss said in response. “I like double swipe, spin, and speed-to-bull (rush).”

Jonah Elliss talks about his three pass-rush moves: "I like double swipe, spin, and speed-to-bull (rush)," he said. Elliss said he first learned the spin move from his father, former Broncos D-lineman and team chaplain Luther Elliss, now an assistant coach at @Utah_Football. pic.twitter.com/E4MdnNvuNR — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 14, 2024

The spin move is particularly effective, especially when Elliss can get an opposing tackle off balance and move past the inside shoulder, creating a short path to a quarterback in the pocket.

“My dad taught it to me when I was young, but that was, kind of before I was (an) edge rusher, and then he kind of helped me refine it,” Elliss said.