Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Jonah Elliss becomes penultimate 2024 Broncos draft pick to agree on terms

May 14, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

With Jonah Elliss now agreeing to terms, the Broncos have all but one of their 2024 draft picks safety in the fold.

As first reported by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, Elliss agreed on a four-year contract, the standard for draft picks. This leaves only wide receiver Troy Franklin as unsigned among the Broncos’ rookie class.

KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis reported that the deal will be worth up to $5.87 million, with a signing bonus of $1,089,608.

Jonah Elliss took part in last weekend’s rookie minicamp after signing an injury waiver. He did individual work through the practices as he completes recovery from November shoulder surgery that brought a premature end to his college career.

JONAH ELLISS LEARNED HIS BEST MOVE FROM HIS FATHER

It was suggested last Saturday by Orange and Blue Today’s Cecil Lammey that Jonah Elliss had “six or seven” pass-rush moves at his disposal.

“Honestly, I thought I had three,” Elliss said in response. “I like double swipe, spin, and speed-to-bull (rush).”

The spin move is particularly effective, especially when Elliss can get an opposing tackle off balance and move past the inside shoulder, creating a short path to a quarterback in the pocket.

“My dad taught it to me when I was young, but that was, kind of before I was (an) edge rusher, and then he kind of helped me refine it,” Elliss said.

Broncos

Quarterback Jeff Driskel #9 of the Denver Broncos eludes a tackle by strong safety Antoine Winfield...

Jake Shapiro

We have a big hint at what Pat Surtain II’s extension may look like

Pat Surtain II still has time left on his Broncos contract but the money on a possible extension is clearer thanks to Antoine Winfield Jr

1 day ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on hot seat in New York?

According to a report, the New York Jets attempted to find someone to place above Nathaniel Hackett to run their offense.

1 day ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix shows that he’s more than just a dink-and-dunk passer

At the Broncos rookie minicamp, Sean Payton was drawing up ways for his first-year quarterback to go deep, as Bo Nix was airing it out

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

It wasn’t just Bo Nix who stood out on day one of rookie minicamp

A first glimpse of the Broncos rookie class showed that there are plenty of players worth keeping an eye, well beyond the first-year QB

3 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix is all business in his first weekend as a Bronco

Playoff games in town? Signing bonuses? All that is well and good, but new Broncos QB Bo Nix wants to focus on ball.

3 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton didn’t want to describe Bo Nix as ‘boring’ … but Nix was consistent

Sean Payton struggled to find the right word to describe what he saw from Bo Nix at Broncos rookie minicamp.

3 days ago

Jonah Elliss becomes penultimate 2024 Broncos draft pick to agree on terms