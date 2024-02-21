Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

Why is Michael Penix Jr. trending out of Round 1?

Feb 20, 2024, 5:39 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Michael Penix Jr. could be the most polarizing of the potential drafted quarterbacks this year.

Yes, he can make pinpoint throws with timing. Yes, he has a track record of success going back to Indiana University in the Big Ten. And his football intelligence is impressive, as he demonstrated during Senior Bowl week.

But he also has the longest injury ledger of any quarterback who could be taken in this year’s NFL Draft.

And while his performance under heavy pressure in Washington’s national-championship game loss to Michigan last month is just one game, it still provides some illumination on why Penix doesn’t show up on many first-round mock drafts in the last few weeks as the NFL Combine in Indianapolis approaches next week, as NFL on Fox and DenverSports.com analyst Mark Schlereth notes.

Yes, Penix does fit Sean Payton “perfectly” in the eyes of some pundits, including Fox Sports college-football analyst Joel Klatt, who briefly played for Payton in New Orleans 18 years ago.

But Schlereth sees something different.

DOES THE COMPETITION MICHAEL PENIX JR. FACED IN THE PAC-12 MATTER?

In Schlereth’s estmation, it does.

“Guys that come from smaller schools — what do you always hear about those guys? ‘Well, he didn’t go against NFL-quality opponents. He played at a small school. It’s an automatic downgrade,” Schlereth said.

He noted that the same principle should apply to quarterbacks in the Pac-12, which will dissolve in its viable state after the current academic year. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain, and they will effectively farm out to other conferences.

“Hey, I’ll downgrade Pac-12 defenses. I think they’re horrible. I think that conference, with the way they play on the offensive side of the ball — where it’s all spread and it’s all, ‘let’s just throw it around the ballyard in empty (backfield formations)’ — those things, just find my best one-on-one against your third corner, who can’t play, who will never sniff the NFL, let’s just throw it to that guy’ — there are a lot of things that aren’t transferrable,” Schlereth said.

Of course, USC’s Caleb Williams is widely considered to be the No. 1 overall pick — and he matriculated in the Pac-12, as well.

But regarding Penix, Schlereth sees the national-championship game against a Michigan defense blessed with NFL-caliber prospects as illuminating.

“And I’m telling you, I see a lot of things that would concern me if I was in a front office. Yeah, it’s one game. I looked thoroughly through one game. But it was the national-championship game against a team that I think has a lot of NFL talent on it, and I thought he was horrible,” Schlereth said.

Another item of note on Penix is his unorthodox delivery.

“That arm angle — a little 3/4-arm angle,” Schlereth said. “He’s going to get all kinds of balls batted (at the line of scrimmage) in the National Football League.

“I don’t see a lot of what I would say is big-time, transferrable NFL throws.”

NFL Draft 2024

Jared Verse...

Andrew Mason

Could the Broncos go for an edge rusher in Round 1?

Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse is one of the best among a stellar edge-rushing crop. Could he make sense for Denver?

7 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Andrew Mason

Could Bo Nix be a Bronco? Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt sees a fit

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has noted that Bo Nix reminds him of Drew Brees ... and this week, Klatt mocked the Oregon QB to the Broncos.

5 days ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Andrew Mason

J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos? ESPN predicts it to happen

J.J. McCarthy could be a reasonable target for the Broncos, and ESPN has McCarthy mocked to them at No. 12.

6 days ago

...

DenverSports.com

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL mock draft tracker

For the first time since taking Pat Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have a first-round pick in 2024, what will they do?

15 days ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

Newest ESPN mock draft has Broncos staying at 12, taking a QB

Known draft expert Matt Miller released a two-round mock on Monday morning, and he has the Broncos taking Bo Nix at No. 12 overall

15 days ago

Spencer Rattler...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos could have their eyes a pair of Senior Bowl QB risers

Spencer Rattler earned Senior Bowl MVP honors, and his improved play over last week might have pushed him into the draft's middle rounds.

16 days ago

Why is Michael Penix Jr. trending out of Round 1?