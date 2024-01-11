Michael Penix Jr. ‘fits Sean Payton perfectly,’ says Fox Sports analyst

Michael Penix Jr. might be the most realistic draft-day target for the Broncos if they choose to go quarterback. And in the eyes of Fox Sports college-football analyst Joel Klatt, Penix is the most pro-ready of the passers who could be in Denver’s draft range.

“Depending on the game — 15 to 30 times a game, he’s asked to make NFL-style, big-boy throws. And not just the throws themselves, but the post-snap read, the ability to throw with timing and accuracy and anticipation, and he did that better than everybody in college football,” Klatt explained on Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan Wednesday. “So, his game actually translates to the NFL more quickly and better than anybody else in the draft class.”

"I think Michael Penix fits Sean Payton perfectly. … He’s the guy that I think Denver should target," @CFBONFOX's @joelklatt says of Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.: pic.twitter.com/ExbImKIwN8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 11, 2024

What’s more, Klatt believes Michael Penix Jr. compares favorably to the best passer in the 2023 draft class — C.J. Stroud, who went No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans last spring.

“In fact, if you look at the guy this year who was a rookie who has played the best — C.J. Stroud 00 what you’ll see is that the same thing could be said about what he did last year at Ohio State and then what he’s asked to do with the Houston Texans,” Klatt said. “So, in a lot of ways, I think Penix could be the guy that early in his career, has the most success.”

What’s more …

“I think Michael Penix fits Sean Payton perfectly. I really do,” Klatt said. “He’s the guy that I think Denver should target, because they’re not going to get Drake [Maye]. They’re not going to get Caleb [Williams] unless they go way up there and give a lot — which, where they’re gonna be from a salary-cap perspective, I just don’t think that they can do that.

“I think (LSU’s Jayden) Daniels will probably be off the board, and they may have to move up a spot or two to try to get Penix, but, that’s the guy that I think they should target.”

WOULD IT BE DIFFERENT IF MICHAEL PENIX JR. HAD NOT PLAYED IN THE NATIONAL-CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

Because, as Klatt points out, if Washington had lost the lead in the final moments of the Sugar Bowl to Texas, the last college-football memory of Penix would have been of him leading the Huskies into the lead with a clutch drive.

“He’s sitting on the sidelines after playing incredible against Texas. And he’s watching (Texas quarterback) Quinn Ewers drive down the field, and Quinn Ewers makes a massive mistake and throws a fourth-down attempt to win the game basically out of bounds when he has an open receiver,” Klatt explained. “All he’s got to do is just drive it on the back shoulder and Texas wins the game.

“If Texas wins the game, then the last thing that we have seen of Michael Penix in college football is one of the most incredible performances that we’ve ever seen. We put him in a Joe Burrow-esque category. He’s probably drafted in the top 6. Remember, it’s nothing he did. He’s standing on the sideline.”

Of course, Ewers and the Longhorns came up short. And what happened next for Michael Penix Jr. was one of the roughest days of his college-football career, as he and the Huskies’ high-octane passing game found themselves humbled the pressure generated by Michigan.

Penix completed 27 of 51 passes for 255 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Washington’s 34-13 loss. Per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus, Penix completed just 4 of 18 passes when under pressure.

“The fact of the matter is that Michael Penix did not play well at all,” Klatt said.

“… He’s got to play the best pass defense and defense overall in college football. They have an incredible scheme. His offensive line does not play well. His wide receivers do not play well. He does not play well. And now I don’t know if he’ going to get drafted into the top 10. So, does it affect the board? Yes, I do think so.”

And it’s possible that could help the Broncos — if they want Penix.

But it’s now mock-draft season, and an ESPN mock draft Wednesday had the Broncos taking the quarterback on the other side of the national-title game — Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.