Bo Nix becomes the first of the six first-round QBs to agree to contract

The six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will always be compared to one another. Much like the ballyhood class of 1983, they’ll be forever linked.

In one regard, Bo Nix has already moved ahead of the pack. The Broncos quarterback became the first of the bunch to reach an agreement on this contract.

Source: Denver’s Bo Nix is the first of the six first-round QBs to reach agreement on his new deal. pic.twitter.com/Ft64AQ14ZR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2024

Per Schefter, the contract is a four-year deal worth $18.61 million. It’s all fully guaranteed.

The Broncos start rookie minicamp this weekend. The player they hope will become the face of the franchise will be on the field, with nearly 19 million reasons to live up to the billing that comes with being the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.

