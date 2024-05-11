Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix becomes the first of the six first-round QBs to agree to contract

May 10, 2024, 6:09 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will always be compared to one another. Much like the ballyhood class of 1983, they’ll be forever linked.

In one regard, Bo Nix has already moved ahead of the pack. The Broncos quarterback became the first of the bunch to reach an agreement on this contract.

Per Schefter, the contract is a four-year deal worth $18.61 million. It’s all fully guaranteed.

The Broncos start rookie minicamp this weekend. The player they hope will become the face of the franchise will be on the field, with nearly 19 million reasons to live up to the billing that comes with being the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.

Broncos

Broncos draft pick Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

Broncos get a majority of their draft picks signed to contracts

The Broncos got most of their rookie class to sign on the dotted line before beginning their rookie minicamp this weekend.

8 hours ago

Marvin Mims...

Cecil Lammey

Which Broncos Wide Receiver Becomes a Favorite of Bo Nix?

The Denver Broncos have made some changes to the wide receiver room this offseason. Which player needs to step up this year? Is there a sleeper among the group? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

Justin Simmons: No problem with his number getting re-issued

The No. 31 worn by Justin Simmons is already back in circulation for the Broncos, and some fans were angry -- until Simmons himself spoke.

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix gets his college number from Zach Wilson

Bo Nix got the number he wanted, as Zach Wilson gave up jersey number 10 without compensation to the Broncos' first-round choice.

1 day ago

Lucas Krull...

Cecil Lammey

Why didn’t the Broncos draft a Tight End to help Bo Nix?

The Denver Broncos did not select a tight end in the 2024 NFL draft to help out rookie QB Bo Nix. Is the answer at the position already on the roster? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

The problem Broncos QB Bo Nix needs to fix ASAP

Bo Nix can be the franchise quarterback for the Denver Broncos, but he’s going to experience growing pains as a rookie in 2024. What is the one thing he needs to improve? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Bo Nix becomes the first of the six first-round QBs to agree to contract