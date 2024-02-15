Oddsmakers give Broncos third-worst shot to win Super Bowl in 25

The last time the Denver Broncos played in a playoff game, they won Super Bowl 50—could the orange and blue’s next postseason run culminate in a trip to Super Bowl LIX in 2025? Not if the oddsmakers are right.

While Super Bowl LVIII was just captured by the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, bookmakers are already collecting cash for folks’ prognostications on next year’s big game. Unsurprisingly, the 49ers (+500) and Chiefs (+600) are the favorites to win next year’s game. Not only were they just in it, but the two have made it to 10 of the last 11 conference title games.

The 49ers are expected to have a bit more movement this offseason than KC, and they’ve already fired their DC. But KC might be in the tougher conference with the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens (+800,) Buffalo Bills (+1200) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1400) all having the next-best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2025. The team after San Fran in the NFC is who they met in the conference title game, Detroit at +1400 odds.

The Broncos are nowhere near any of these teams, in fact, they’re much closer to the group of teams that have just fired their coach and finished with a bottom-10 record. The NFL’s worst Super Bowl odds come from the Panthers at +30,000. The Carolina cats had the worst record in the league this past season but won’t even reap the benefits of picking first since they dealt No. 1 in this year’s draft for No. 1 in last year’s draft. At +20,000 is the Tennessee Titans, who are aging and a year too late to start a rebuild.

And then come the Broncos a +10,000, tied with a grouping of teams. The Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and New York Giants have the same shot at winning the Super Bowl according to the bookmakers. Like the Broncos, none of these teams made the playoffs—unlike the Broncos all three of them will be drafting in the top six later this spring.

The Super Bowl odds here tell a story—every team that has the same or a longer chance at winning the game had fewer wins than the Broncos in 2023-24. On top of that, all but one of these teams is onto a new head coach. Nobody is shocked that Denver isn’t projected to win the big game but having such a little shot at winning a title speaks to bettors’ lack of faith in Sean Payton and George Paton. What will they be able to do to improve their eight-win season while at the same time likely moving on from Russell Wilson and his massive contract? Remember they lack some draft picks too, because of the Wilson and Payton trades.

Gamblers are obviously not high on Denver having a great offseason and that’s why bookmakers have odds hinting that the Broncos three-win improvement in Payton’s first season will be more of a blimp than a trend.

Super Bowl LIX odds:

San Francisco 49ers: +500

Kansas City Chiefs: +600

Baltimore Ravens: +800

Buffalo Bills: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1400

Detroit Lions: +1400

Dallas Cowboys: +1600

Philadelphia Eagles: +1600

Miami Dolphins: +2000

Green Bay Packers: +2500

Houston Texans: +2500

Los Angeles Chargers: +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3000

Los Angeles Rams: +3000

New York Jets: +3000

Chicago Bears: +4000

Minnesota Vikings: +4000

Atlanta Falcons: +5000

Cleveland Browns: +5000

Indianapolis Colts: +5000

New Orleans Saints: +6600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6600

Arizona Cardinals: +8000

Las Vegas Raiders: +8000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +8000

Seattle Seahawks: +8000

New York Giants: +10000

Washington Commanders: +10000

New England Patriots: +10000

Denver Broncos: +10000

Tennessee Titans: +20000

Carolina Panthers: +30000