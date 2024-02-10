Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Should the Broncos draft a quarterback or look into free agency?

Feb 10, 2024, 9:32 AM

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are again headed into the offseason without a starting quarterback. Sean Payton decided to bench Russell Wilson two games before the season ended, and the message was clear. Wilson wasn’t a good fit in Payton’s offense and was ready to move on.

Payton made several comments throughout the season that they were using a simplified version of the playbook because of Wilson’s performance, and it was apparent the two were not getting along. While we did see a streak of success during the middle of the season, it would never last because of their dysfunctional relationship.

When the Broncos hired Payton, it was for one reason: To bring this team back to being Super Bowl contenders. Greg Penner and George Paton gave Payton complete control of the team, and he’s made his presence known.

Now heading into the offseason, the big question is, who will Payton want to be his quarterback next year?

Payton has several ways to approach the situation. He could look into free agency, keep Jarrett Stidham or draft a quarterback.

The Broncos have the 12th pick in the NFL Draft this year and have a chance to move up into the top three if they want to go all in on a rookie quarterback.

While all three options have pros and cons, the Broncos need to trade up in the draft and get Caleb Williams.

Willams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he’s truly something special. He had an incredible 2023 season where he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and rushed for 11 touchdowns. Willams is a leader with the ability and confidence to bring a franchise to a championship. He would be an invaluable asset to the Broncos organization and a fresh start. 

Ever since Peyton Manning retired in 2015, the Broncos have been through every type of quarterback imaginable, and the only option they haven’t tried yet is drafting a quarterback in the first round.

Yes, drafting a quarterback in the first round is risky, but the upside is much higher in the long run. The Broncos need to find stability in the quarterback position, and they need to do it by developing a quarterback and building him into a franchise player.

Bringing in a player in free agency is just a waste of time for the Broncos. Players like Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones and Sam Darnold have been in the talks and could fit Payton’s offensive scheme, but they’re short-term solutions. They’re average quarterbacks who will be traded around the league to bridge that gap for teams looking for their franchise quarterback.

Payton has never coached a rookie quarterback before, and the question has been asked, would he be willing to do that at this stage in his career? Even though coaching a rookie may not be appealing to Payton, it’s truly what is best for the Broncos. They need to find a long-term solution, and bringing in Williams is the best way to move this franchise in the right direction.

Trading for Willams would cost the Broncos a few star players and draft picks, but it’s their best long-term solution. Build a team around Willams and create a dynasty. It’s a challenging task, but it’s not impossible.

Broncos

Sean Payton Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Did Sean Payton take a little shot at Russell Wilson on Radio Row?

Jim Rome asked Sean Payton what he's looking for in a QB; the answer was pretty curious, and looks like a subtle shot at Russell Wilson

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton says he’s looking for a ‘perfect marriage’ at QB

It’s going to be Valentine’s Day soon, and Sean Payton is looking for love … at quarterback, that is. And that search begins Monday.

1 day ago

Drew Brees Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Drew Brees might know the plan Sean Payton has for Broncos QB

Between the smile, laugh and body language, Drew Brees has some idea of what his former coach Sean Payton wants to do moving forward

1 day ago

Randy Gradishar...

Andrew Mason

How Randy Gradishar learned he was in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar says he was "tricked" by Broncos owners Greg and Carrie Walton Penner. But it was the good kind of trick, as it turned out.

2 days ago

Randy Gradishar...

Andrew Mason

Randy Gradishar selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

An excruciating wait of 40 years finally ended for Randy Gradisharm as he was named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

NFL numbers guru thinks the Broncos are making a mistake if they cut Russell Wilson

Cutting Russell Wilson might seem obvious, but some -- including Aaron Schatz. a mastermind behind DVOA rankings -- believe it's a mistake.

2 days ago

Should the Broncos draft a quarterback or look into free agency?