BRONCOS

Broncos get a majority of their draft picks signed to contracts

May 10, 2024, 1:01 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For the Broncos, Friday morning saw four rookie contracts get signed, with three to go.

Their final four selections — cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, running back Audric Estimé, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo all signed their rookie deals.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin, edge rusher Jonah Elliss and quarterback Bo Nix do not yet have their contracts signed. But they will take part in the rookie camp on injury waivers, as first reported by Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. The waivers assure that they will get their standard contract even if they suffer an injury during Broncos minicamp weekend.

Of course, such waivers are necessary because injuries can — and do — happen during rookie minicamp. Nine years ago, third-round choice Jeff Heuerman suffered a torn ACL during Broncos rookie minicamp. He subsequently signed his contract in the following weeks and spent his rookie season rehabilitating from the injury.

Under the least two collective-bargaining agreements, rookie salary terms are based on draft slot, with each team having a pool from which to allocate its resources. That pool is determined by the NFL and based on the number and draft location of the choices.

Thus, holdouts and contentious negotiations are rare, meaning that not having Nix, Elliss and Franklin on the dotted line now isn’t a big deal.

