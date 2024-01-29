Close
BUFFS

CU Buffs bulk up line again, as Prime flips All-Pac-12 performer

Jan 29, 2024, 2:58 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The football world told Deion Sanders to bulk up his lines if he wanted the Colorado Buffaloes to be taken seriously in 2024. Coach Prime just made another strong addition and has picked up the fifth, sixth and seventh-best defensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason.

BJ Green II is coming to Colorado after three seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The four-star transfer was headed to Washington but decided he would flip to the Buffaloes.

Green, 6-foot-1, 270 pounds, earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors this past season after posting career high in tackles with 39, 11.5 of which were tackles for loss 1 and six of which were sacks—both career bests. Gren also hurried the quarterback 11 times and forced a fumble.

A former walk-on three-star in Tempe, Green was a finalist for The Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best player who started their career without a scholarship.

“The relationships I have with the staff is just on a different level, the vision for what they are going to do this season is on a different level, they have a plan that’s going to take my game to the next level, and at the end of the day it just means more to finish this chapter of my life with the people I started it with a long time ago,” Green told On3. Green was coached by Sanders as a kid in Atlanta.

Colorado added big time to their line. Green joins transfers from Pitt Samuel Okunlola and LSU Quency Wiggins as some of Sanders biggest gets of the winter—literally.  Green is Colorado’s 24th portal add of the offseason, making for the fifth-best transfer class in the country and 21st-best combined when counting the team’s six prep pick-ups.

Green, Okunlola and Wiggins will be tasked with getting to the quarterback while Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders continue to make big plays in the secondary. The unit still doesn’t have a coordinator, as Sanders has hinted a big name is coming.

On Monday, it was just nice for those in Boulder to find out that Green now plays for the good guys. He had a career-best seven tackles and a sack when the Buffaloes beat the Sun Devils last season.

