The Rockies say you can see Todd Helton at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday

Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And now the party is just beginning.

Helton will be officially inducted into Cooperstown on July 21, with a whole weekend of festivities planned from the 19th – 22nd.

But a local celebration is actually happening this Saturday at McGregor Square, right next to Coors Field, in downtown Denver. At the conclusion of Rockies Fest, Helton will make a “brief appearance” for fans to see him at exactly 4:17 p.m. — he wore No. 17 during his MLB career.

You’re invited! Join us for a special celebration of Todd Helton at @McGregor_Square this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/RxR6IRts36 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 25, 2024

As the graphic above says, the event is free and open to the public. Additional details are hard to come by, but one would imagine Helton will say a few words about the support he’s received over the years.

It’ll be a cool opportunity for fans to honor perhaps the best player in franchise history. Larry Walker is the only other Hall of Famer the Rockies have ever had, but he made multiple stops along the way, while Helton spent his whole career in the Mile High City.

What a magical ride it was, with Helton making five All-Star appearances, winning four Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves and earning the batting title in 2000. Helton played 17 seasons, hitting for a career .316 average. He slugged 369 home runs and added 1,406 RBI.

Many have taken to social media to congratulate Helton, including his good friend Peyton Manning. The former Broncos QB and NFL legend played football with Helton at the University of Tennessee.

Helton getting in also helps put the Coors Field “debate” to rest. The man could hit anywhere on the planet; he just happened to play half his games at altitude.

While it’s unclear how long Helton will ultimately be at McGregor Square on Saturday, it’d be fun to head that way. After all, he deserves another big crowd to celebrate his latest (and now greatest) achievement.