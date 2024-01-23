Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Peyton Manning and more react as Todd Helton becomes a Hall of Famer

Jan 23, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Todd Helton, Mr. Rockie, is headed to Cooperstown. The amazing career-long Colorado Rockies first baseman was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame of Museum on Tuesday.

Helton was the first Rockies player to get his number retired by the club and No. 17 is the second to don purple pinstripes in the Hall of Fame, joining Larry Walker. Walker lit up social media by wearing a Spongebob shirt when he took his unforgettable phone call. Helton was wearing purple and let out a first pump.

Here’s how social media and some big names reacted to Helton’s enshrining moment:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning)

 

Rockies

Todd Helton...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies legend Todd Helton elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

The greatest player in Rockies history is now immortal, Todd Helton was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

36 minutes ago

Tony Wolters...

Jake Shapiro

Tony Wolters retires, rejoins Rockies for next chapter

The 31-year-old seven-year big leaguer Tony Wolters retired from playing baseball on Sunday, he announced on Instagram

2 days ago

Todd Helton...

Jake Shapiro

Latest projection has Helton missing Hall of Fame by a single vote

The greatest player in Colorado Rockies history has a chance to become immortal this year but it'll come down to the wire for Todd Helton

11 days ago

Jacob Stallings...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies make first signings of winter, they’re uninspiring

The Rockies won't be the last club in MLB to spend in free agency this offseason, as the club has announced the signing of two players

18 days ago

Kris Bryant, Nolan Jones...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies one of four clubs that haven’t spent a dollar in free agency

The Colorado Rockies set a franchise record for losses in 2023, and it doesn't seem like they're trying that hard to do better in 2024

21 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson is one of the biggest villains in Denver sports history

Russell Wilson's final legacy of his impact in Denver is yet to be written but he's still a name that will haunt the history of sports in this city

27 days ago

Peyton Manning and more react as Todd Helton becomes a Hall of Famer