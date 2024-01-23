Peyton Manning and more react as Todd Helton becomes a Hall of Famer

Todd Helton, Mr. Rockie, is headed to Cooperstown. The amazing career-long Colorado Rockies first baseman was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame of Museum on Tuesday.

Helton was the first Rockies player to get his number retired by the club and No. 17 is the second to don purple pinstripes in the Hall of Fame, joining Larry Walker. Walker lit up social media by wearing a Spongebob shirt when he took his unforgettable phone call. Helton was wearing purple and let out a first pump.

Here’s how social media and some big names reacted to Helton’s enshrining moment:

The call he's been waiting for, the call we've all been waiting for 📞 pic.twitter.com/oLIEXvinMw — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 23, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning)

Welcome to Cooperstown, Todd Helton! pic.twitter.com/r62T5DQdk5 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2024

This.

Was.

Beautiful.#Rockies star Todd Helton is in the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/UheH0ogPax — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) January 23, 2024

Rocky Top ➡️ Rocky Mountains ➡️ Cooperstown pic.twitter.com/mqzBLmM8dJ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 23, 2024

Rock on! Todd Helton is a Hall of Famer! pic.twitter.com/rO4NxwKvmf — MLB (@MLB) January 23, 2024

Todd Helton: 369 HR

2,519 Hits

61.8 WAR

5x All-Star

4x Silver Slugger

3x Gold Glove

2000 NL Batting Title Helton is one of just five players since 1950 to have 3 or more seasons with an OBP of .450+ and a SLG of .600+ (Barry Bonds, Mickey Mantle, Frank Thomas, Ted Williams). pic.twitter.com/p8G685k7xY — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) January 23, 2024

Rocktober 2007 never happens without this moment. Chills every single time. Congrats Todd Helton! Hall of Famer for eternity.

pic.twitter.com/LWBFFfPrZ1 — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) January 23, 2024

Brad Hawpe: "I remember being in Minor League camp, seeing Todd Helton and thinking that's a Hall of Famer one day."#Rockies | @Rockies | #HallOfFame pic.twitter.com/n9YIybVWL7 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 23, 2024