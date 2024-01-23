Close
ROCKIES

Rockies legend Todd Helton elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jan 23, 2024, 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:24 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The greatest player in Colorado Rockies history is now immortal, Todd Helton was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Tuesday.

It was Helton’s sixth year on the ballot, and he gets elected into Cooperstown, getting 79.7% of the vote (75% is required to get in.)

Noted for his great bat at the turn of the century, Helton was a fantastic fielder early in his career too. Helton made five-straight All-Star games from 2000 to 2004 and was a major player in the Rockies run to the 2007 National League pennant.

A four-time Silver Slugger, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2000 batting title winner, Helton played 17 seasons, all with the Rockies. Helton is the all-time Rockies leader in games played, WAR, hits, home runs, doubles, walks and more. His .316/.414/.539 slashline is second only to fellow Rockies Hall of Famer Larry Walker.

Walker and Helton are the only Hall of Famers in the franchise’s 30-year history, Walker was elected into the museum in 2020.

Helton wrapped up his career in 2013 and a year later he was the first to have his jersey number retired by the Rockies.

Helton was an instrumental part of the 2007 Rocktober team, hitting one of the biggest home runs in club history. Later in the run he famously fell to one knee as the Rockies clinched the pennant.

The Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2024 includes Adrián Beltré and Joe Mauer on their first ballots with Helton. Manager Jim Leyland was already slated to be part of this class from the Contemporary Era Committee.

The entire group will take to Cooperstown on July 21.

