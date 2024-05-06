Close
Rockies return home with the worst record in MLB

May 6, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:21 am

(Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

It’s not that the Colorado Rockies have been great at home so far this season. They haven’t won a series yet at Coors Field and have just 5 wins from 15 games to date.

But on the road, they are beyond abysmal. Back-to-back losses to close a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped the Rockies to 3-16 on the road and 8-26 overall

And thanks to the Chicago White Sox winning two games over the weekend, the Rockies now sit in a tie with the Southsiders for the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Despite receiving some solid starts in recent weeks — including quality starts from Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber over the weekend series in Pittsburgh — Colorado ranks dead last in MLB in runs allowed, surrendering 5.88 runs per game. The Rockies rank 26th in run production, mustering 3.62 runs per game.

HOW THE ROCKIES BUILT THE WORST RECORD IN MLB THIS SEASON

After finishing their two-game series in high-elevation Mexico City last weekend, Colorado returned to more normal environments and allowed 4 runs per game during series in Miami and Pittsburgh. But the Rockies produced just 2.67 runs per game — and only 11 runs in the final 54 innings of the road trip after putting a 5-spot on the board in the series opener at Miami last Tuesday.

Colorado’s batters are 29th in strikeout percentage; only Seattle is worse. They are 27th in walk rate. The Rockies pitchers are dead last in strikeout rate forced and 25th in walk rate.

And despite playing 15 games at Coors Field and two more at 7,350 feet in Mexico City, the Rockies are 25th in home-run rate.

Meanwhile, the Rockies’ poor offensive numbers come despite being 6th in batting average on balls in play, a stat that shows there could be regression from even their current form.

It’s a grim time at 20th and Blake, no doubt. But the Rockies are back at that home spot, which they hope can stop the bleeding, at least for a little while.

