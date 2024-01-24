Ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is out after one year in Miami

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made it just one year as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the surprising news on Wednesday afternoon, saying all signs point towards Fangio landing in Philadelphia with the Eagles.

The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Fangio was the head coach in Denver from 2019-2021 and went 19-30 in his three seasons leading the Broncos. They didn’t make the playoffs or finish above .500 in any of those campaigns. He sat out from the NFL in 2022 before landing with Miami and head coach Mike McDaniel this year.

When the Broncos hired Sean Payton to be their head coach last winter, there was speculation Fangio could follow as DC. But just one year after he departed Dove Valley, that didn’t happen. In an ironic twist, Payton turned toward another ex-head coach in Denver in Vance Joseph.

VJ’s unit struggled mightily to start the season, even giving up a historic 70 points to the Dolphins. After a major turnaround in-season that included a five-game winning streak, many think Joseph will return for 2024. At his end of the season press conference, Payton wouldn’t commit to that, but there’s been no smoke Joseph is in trouble.

If Fangio was on the open market, Payton might be tempted to make a run at him. But as Schefter points out, he’s likely to go to Philly to be closer to his family.