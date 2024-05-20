Broncos Country, there’s no reason not to believe in Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are ready to ramp up their offseason program. On Tuesday, the Broncos will reconvene at Centura Health Training Center as OTAs get underway.

I like when OTAs get here. That means minicamp is right around the corner, and it means I’ll be getting a break in about a month!

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Believe in Bo

Everywhere I go, Broncos fans ask me about rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Mainly, fans want to know if Nix is the real deal. He has yet to take a snap in a regular season game, but fans are anxious for him to be everything he’s cracked up to be.

I think Nix is going to make fans happy. First, Nix is all business and he’s not going to fail due to lack of effort. Second, Nix has a game that fits today’s NFL as he gets the ball out of his hands quickly. Finally, Nix understands the legends that have come before him with this team (John Elway, Peyton Manning) and he’s not intimidated by playing in their shadow.

Nix is here to create his own legacy. He’s going to use his brain, arm, and legs to attack a defense early and often. Yes, there will be bumps along the way but Nix is built for adversity. Things were not smooth for him in college, especially at Auburn, and he was able to thrive after problems arose. The NFL is going to throw more at him than he’s ever experienced as a quarterback – and he’s ready for the challenge!

I believe in Bo

🧡 and 💙

let's go 👊 pic.twitter.com/qviKSmiYND — Gerald Elway Cruz (@ElwaySeven) May 19, 2024

Believe in Nix. I know head coach Sean Payton does, and he should be the starter sooner rather than later in 2024.

***

A Tough Road

It’s funny/ridiculous that the NFL schedule release is now a TV event. The NFL is the king of all sports, and nothing is close. So, when the schedule is revealed it’s something fans rush to social networking sites to learn about.

We already knew the Broncos’ opponents for the season, but now we know the order the games are going to be played. Now, we can see if there are going to be any spots on the schedule where they can make a run. I believe this team can start hot, perhaps by winning six games in the first eight weeks. However, things get tough for this team in November and December. A hot start can build momentum, and they’re going to need it with a tough schedule in those months and a late-season bye week.

While the Broncos’ schedule release video was largely “meh” I felt the Los Angeles Chargers crushed it once again. Since teams started creating their own videos to release their schedule, the Chargers are among the best and most creative in the league. Not only are they funny by poking fun at opponents, but they’re also not afraid to poke fun at themselves. The Chargers’ social networking department earns an “A” in my book for this “Sims-like” video.

slidin into sofi wk 1 see u there → https://t.co/IQtQiqQ7N4 pic.twitter.com/8gTAnA5XdF — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

I’ve got the Broncos winning nine games, and many think that’s way too positive. I disagree with that sentiment (obviously), but getting to nine is going to be tough.

***

Patience for the Playoffs

I want the Broncos to be back on top in the NFL. Getting back to the playoffs is going to require patience. With eight or nine wins possible with a tough schedule, I think the end of the season will knock the Broncos out of the playoff race. I could be wrong, but this team has a lot to learn before they’re playoff ready.

Broncos fans must be patient. The 2024 season is all about Nix. The team needs to figure out if he can be the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for since Peyton Manning retired. Nix will have struggles, but I’m just looking for him to show flashes of greatness. The record doesn’t really matter because they could go 5-12, but if Nix shows he’s ‘the man’ then it’s a successful year.

Payton has a task in front of him that he’s ready to attack. He’ll need to get Nix up to speed quickly, and that’s why I think Nix should be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season. There’s no need to split reps much in training camp. The whole season comes down to the development of Nix. Last year, Payton saw what he had (or didn’t have). This year, Payton needs to figure out how to get the best from Nix.

Years since their last playoff win pic.twitter.com/y6sz0veZ0T — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 19, 2024

Depending on what the team does in November, we’ll see how their playoff chances develop. I don’t think they’ll be in the hunt after Thanksgiving, but to get to the playoffs in 2025 it requires proper development of Nix in 2024.

***

More 90s Please!

I’m unabashedly stuck in the 90s. The music I love is mostly from the 90s. The movies I love are mostly from the 90s. The comic books I collect are mostly from the 90s. That’s why I was over the moon when Disney+ revealed they were going to continue the X-Men cartoon from the 90s with the series “X-Men ‘97.”

Now that the series has concluded the first season, I can say with certainty that “X-Men ‘97” is the best Marvel product we’ve had since “Avengers: Endgame” back in 2019. I’m not going to spoil the first season, but this cartoon felt just like the 90s cartoon – and that’s awesome!

Not only did I enjoy the series, but I love the confidence it gives me that Marvel can bounce back. Yes, “X-Men ‘97” is a cartoon, but it proves they can still tell great stories with the superheroes in the Marvel universe. Now, there are rumblings we could see a live-action version of the animated series – and that has me super excited as well!

"Something like 'X-MEN '97'… it influences not just plans for the X-Men, but our studio overall. Just like everything else we make, it sends a ripple through the other creative projects." — Brad Winderbaum on #XMen97 and moving forward with live-action adaptations. pic.twitter.com/RVSYOGgd9q — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) May 18, 2024

What did you think of X-Men 97? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

Follow @CecilLammey