Bo Nix hung out with Tom Brady, Jay-Z and other NFL rookies

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix hung out with some legends this weekend, both on and off the football field.

Michael Rubin, the CEO and founder of Fanatics, put together a group that included Tom Brady, Jay-Z, and some of the top rookies in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The group discussed “sports and business” and posed for several photos. You can scroll through them all below, including one with Brady and Nix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

In that first picture Nix is joined by Caleb Williams of the Bears, Jayden Daniels of the Commanders, Drake Maye of the Patriots, Malik Nabers of the Giants and Brock Bowers of the Raiders. Of course, Rubin, Brady and Jay-Z are in the photo as well.

“This was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap. Big things ahead for this group – can’t wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!” Rubin wrote.

Nix will likely get asked about this after Broncos OTAs at some point in the next few weeks. It’s a very cool opportunity, one that doesn’t come around often.

And one Bo Nix will likely remember the rest of his life.