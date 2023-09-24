Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton fuming after Broncos embarrassed in Miami massacre

Sep 24, 2023, 2:45 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the most in an NFL game since 1966.

That is not a typo, as Sean Payton’s bunch was flat out embarrassed in a Miami massacre.

The final score was 70-20, as Denver lost by a stunning 50 points.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scored four touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 157 yards and a score on nine receptions. De’Von Achane went for more than 200 yards on the ground. Tua Tagovailoa threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns and essentially played three quarters. The Dolphins finished with 726 total yards, the second most in NFL history.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph still has a job, for now, but it’s hard not to think Payton is already contemplating a change. It was that ugly in South Beach, the kind of performance that can cause people to lose their jobs.

After the game, Payton didn’t mince words.

“Obviously, that was embarrassing and tough to watch,” Payton said. “It’d be one thing to say ‘hey we’re going to get on to the next game,’ but we have to watch that tape. Tomorrow will be tough for a lot of players. Tough for us too as coaches.”

When Payton was asked about the history of the game, giving up the third most points in NFL history (including playoffs) and second most yards, he wasn’t happy.

“What’s the question?” Payton barked at a reporter. “What’s the question? I just finished telling you. Next question.”

The Broncos are now 0-3, and if this isn’t rock bottom, it’s hard to know what will be. It’s only September, but a shot at the No. 1 overall pick feels like a real possibility. They’re that bad, and may not win more than a couple games, if that.

Next up is a trip to Chicago to face the Bears, who are also a mess. But it’s hard to say that about any other NFL team right now, because Denver might be the biggest dumpster fire in the league.

