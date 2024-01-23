Could jersey discounts mean new Broncos uniforms are coming?

The notion of new Broncos uniforms has been in play for a while, going back to the middle of the 2022 season, when the club sent out exhaustive surveys to season-ticket holders featuring myriad questions about the stadium, uniforms, game-day entertainment and other factors tied to the fan experience.

And while there is no current timetable for new Broncos uniforms, it was interesting Monday to see that a slew of jerseys in the current uniform template were on sale at the Broncos online shop and NFLshop.com at substantial discounts.

A look at NFLShop.com revealed Broncos jerseys at significantly slashed prices. Many jerseys were discounted by anywhere from $52 to $70 — representing a discount of over 30 percent in most cases.

Even some throwback jerseys such as those of Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis and Champ Bailey saw discounted prices. Those, of course, will never go out of style in Broncos Country.

Of course, not every jersey was on sale. The women’s Peyton Manning Mitchell & Ness throwback jersey, for example remained at its full $134.99 price tag. One takes notice of that when they have a daughter who happens to be an ardent fan of all things No. 18.

This comes in the wake of Broncos CEO/controlling owner Greg Penner announcing on Jan. 9 that there was “nothing to announce” at that time regarding the potential for new uniforms.

“That’s also been [some] learning for me,” Penner said then. “I just figured when you wanted to change your uniforms, you just made a new uniform. But boy, it’s a several-year process with the league and Nike to get there.

“We’ll be having some things coming there in the future, but nothing to announce today.”

It’s also worth noting that another team featuring such discounts on NFLShop.com is the New York Jets. The Jets are widely rumored to be in the process of changing their uniforms in advance of the 2024 season, with speculation centering around a return to the logo and look the team donned from 1978 through 1989, with “Jets” adorned on the side of a green helmet. (The team kept the logo and general look from 1990-97, but added black trim.)

The Jets wore that 1978-89 throwback look as an alternate uniform in 2023. Tellingly, those jerseys are not discounted — with the exception of the jersey of WR Corey Davis, who announced in August that he would step away from football.

So, perhaps the discount means new uniforms are in the works — perhaps very soon. Or perhaps it doesn’t mean anything more than just a sale on Broncos gear, one of which ardent fans would be well-advised to take advantage and stock up.

Either way, it is an intriguing development.