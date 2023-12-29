Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Von Miller describes assault allegations as ‘100 percent false’

Dec 28, 2023, 10:12 PM

Von Miller...

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Former Broncos edge rusher Von Miller spoke with media for the first time since surrendering to authorities in connection with an alleged Nov. 29 domestic-violence incident, and he fired back against the allegations.

“Obviously, there are things that I can’t talk about, but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion,” Miller told Buffalo-area media, including ESPN.com.

“Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just … be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

Von Miller turned himself in to Dallas-area authorities Nov. 30 after a warrant was placed for his arrest in connection with the alleged incident. He posted $5,000 bond and was released.

While still with the Broncos, Von Miller faced an investigation into an alleged incident in Parker in January 2021. However, no charges were filed against him.

The Super Bowl MVP returned to the Bills after their bye week. On the field, he is mired in the worst season of his 13-year career, with just 3 quarterback hits and no sacks in 11 games played so far this season.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson mic’d up and relentlessly positive in final Broncos start

Russell Wilson be remembered for a lot of things in Broncos Country—and while his era was ultimately a failure, he never wavered

8 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Cecil Lammey

What should Broncos fans expect from QB Jarrett Stidham?

The Denver Broncos have benched Russell Wilson, and they’re turning the offense over to Jarrett Stidham. What should expectations for Stidham be in a winnable game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason for Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

8 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

Justin Simmons not on the field as Broncos practice

Justin Simmons was not on the field as the Broncos began practice Thursday, and the team is saying he was absent with an illness

10 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

New report denies Broncos threatened to bench Wilson months ago

This is now a "he said, he said," situation, with both sides telling different stories about what happened between Wilson and the Broncos

12 hours ago

Sean Payton George Paton...

Will Petersen

Adam Schefter: Fate of George Paton lies in Sean Payton’s hands

"How does Sean feel about moving forward with George Paton? That's going to be a Sean decision, just like the Russell thing," Schefter said

14 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

What can the Broncos expect from Jarrett Stidham?

"A true professional" ... "a smart type of quarterback" ... "throws a great ball" ... praise ran high for Jarrett Stidham in the locker room.

1 day ago

Von Miller describes assault allegations as ‘100 percent false’