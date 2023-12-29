Von Miller describes assault allegations as ‘100 percent false’

Former Broncos edge rusher Von Miller spoke with media for the first time since surrendering to authorities in connection with an alleged Nov. 29 domestic-violence incident, and he fired back against the allegations.

“Obviously, there are things that I can’t talk about, but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion,” Miller told Buffalo-area media, including ESPN.com.

“Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just … be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

Von Miller turned himself in to Dallas-area authorities Nov. 30 after a warrant was placed for his arrest in connection with the alleged incident. He posted $5,000 bond and was released.

While still with the Broncos, Von Miller faced an investigation into an alleged incident in Parker in January 2021. However, no charges were filed against him.

The Super Bowl MVP returned to the Bills after their bye week. On the field, he is mired in the worst season of his 13-year career, with just 3 quarterback hits and no sacks in 11 games played so far this season.