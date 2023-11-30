Von Miller faces warrant for arrest in alleged domestic-violence incident

Former Broncos edge rusher Von Miller faces arrest in connection with an alleged domestic-violence incident in Dallas.

Citing police sources, WFAA-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth reports that Miller’s girlfriend accused him of assaulting her Wednesday. The alleged incident took place at their Dallas home.

Those same sources told WFAA that Miller’s attorney is aware of the allegations and that a warrant is out for Miller’s arrest. Because Miller’s girlfriend is pregnant, the assault charge is a third-degree felony.

WFAA-TV’s Rebecca Lopez reported that Dallas police officers responded to a “major disturbance” call Wednesday morning regarding an assault during an argument.

Lopez also reported that Dallas police were attempting to get Miller to turn himself in for arrest.

In Texas, conviction on a third-degree felony charge carries punishment of 2-to-10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Von Miller was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while the 6-6 Bills have their bye week.

The Bills issued a statement Thursday morning that read as follows:

This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.

This is not the first time Miller has faced criminal allegations. In 2021, while he was still with the Broncos, he was investigated regarding an incident in Parker, Colo. However, no charges were filed.

On the field, this season has been a struggle for Von Miller, who spent most of the year recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered on Thanksgiving Day last season. In 8 games played, Miller has yet to notch a sack and has just a single quarterback hit.

But that is insignificant compared to the allegations against him now.