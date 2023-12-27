Nuggets say Aaron Gordon bitten by dog, suffered multiple injuries

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was bitten by a dog after the team’s Christmas Day win and suffered multiple injuries.

The Nuggets announced the news in a press release on Wednesday, saying Gordon will be away from the team for the time being.

“Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th. Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary,” the Nuggets wrote.

Obviously this is a scary situation and Gordon’s well-being is the most important thing moving forward. It’s important to note the Nuggets say he’s in “good condition.” There’s no word on whose dog bit Gordon or the breed, but a report from The Athletic has more details.

Aaron Gordon suffered serious dog bites to his face and shooting right hand on Monday — requiring 21 stitches, sources say. It will take some time to heal, with no timetable yet. https://t.co/blxcSB01PM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2023

On the season, Gordon has played in 28 games for Denver, averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He’s part of the Nuggets championship starting five from a season ago, that also includes Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

At this point, as Shams Charania says, there’s no timeline on his return. Backup bigs Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan all figure to see more minutes.

Here’s to hoping Gordon has a speedy recovery.

(Update 12:34 p.m.) –

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone met with the media and shared some thoughts on the incident. It sounds like they won’t be rushing Gordon back, and rightfully so.

Michael Malone says he told Aaron Gordon to take as much time as he needs. Malone called it a “traumatic” situation. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) December 27, 2023