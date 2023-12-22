The good news keeps coming as Lehkonen spotted at Avs practice

One day after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard was spotted back with the team, the same can now be said for winger Artturi Lehkonen.

The Avs held an optional practice on Friday at Family Sports Center, and Lehkonen was on the ice for the first time since suffering a scary head / neck injury in early November.

The top-6 forward was in a red “no contact” jersey, but this is still a great sight to see. It’s clear he’s making progress toward an eventual return.

Artturi Lehkonen in red at optional #Avs practice today pic.twitter.com/FVbivLNpa3 — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 22, 2023

Lehkonen was originally hurt against the Kraken on Nov. 9 during a brutal collision. He was taken to the hospital after going head first into the boards following a hit by Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Head coach Jared Bednar said at the time that Lehkonen would be out “weeks” and that timeline has come to fruition.

He was alert, responsive and had full movement at the hospital, so that was always a good sign, but the recovery was never going to be quick. Because it’s hockey, the Avalanche have been secretive about the nature of the injury, but it’s clear it was significant.

In just 12 games this season before the incident, Lehkonen had three goals and five assists. He’s a key member of Colorado’s second-line, and they’ll welcome him back with open arms whenever that might be.

The Avalanche got a big 6-4 win on Thursday night thanks to Nathan MacKinnon making history, and are currently tied with the Dallas Stars atop the Central Division.