AVALANCHE

MacKinnon makes history with 300th goal, four total in big Avs win

Dec 21, 2023, 9:49 PM | Updated: 9:55 pm

Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen Valeri Nichushkin...

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon made history on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

He became the fifth player in franchise history to register 300 career goals and did it in grand fashion. MacKinnon scored four total for good measure, as his hat trick (plus one) led Colorado to a much-needed 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

MacKinnon joined Joe Sakic (625 goals), Michel Goulet (456 goals), Peter Stastny (380 goals) and Milan Hejduk (375 goals) as members of the Avalanche / Quebec Nordiques to reach the 300-goal milestone. He now has 302 in his career.

The Avs actually found themselves down 4-2 to a bad Senators team, the worst in the Eastern Conference, so this was a game they couldn’t afford to gag. MacKinnon willed them to tie it 4-4 in the third, before they look the lead for good.

Fellow star Mikko Rantanen had two other Colorado goals, including the eventual game-winner. MacKinnon added an empty-netter in the final moments.

The Avs needed this one, especially after a bad 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Defenseman Devon Toews ripped his teammates afterwards, so it was important to get back on track.

MacKinnon also extended his point-streak to a ridiculous 17 straight games, tied for the longest in the NHL this year. It’s the fifth longest streak in franchise history.

His hat trick was the fifth of his career in the regular season, and seventh overall if you include the playoffs. It’s the first time a member of the Avalanche has ever scored four goals since the team moved to Denver.

The win moved Colorado to 20-11-2 on the season, with the 42 points tying them with the Dallas Stars atop the Central Division. But this win will be remembered for MacKinnon’s heroics, including his 300th career goal, four total and the extension of the point the streak.

