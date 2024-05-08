The Avalanche are now current co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche won a thriller in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, and now they’re 11 wins away from their second Stanley Cup in three years.

Miles Wood played the unlikely hero in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal, showing off his excellent speed on a breakaway and beating Stars goalie Jake Oettinger clean on the backhand.

There’s still a long way to go before we’re all gathered in downtown Denver for a parade, but with the field down to eight teams, things are tightening up.

So much so, in fact, the Avalanche are now co-favorites to win the Cup this year along with the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers. One popular sportsbook lists all three teams at +425 to take the title, meaning a $100 bet would net you $425.

For perspective, the Vancouver Canucks are the longest shots at +1800. The Stars, Colorado’s current opponent, sit at +800 after dropping the first game of the series.

And really, this makes sense. New York has a 2-0 lead over Carolina, just two wins away from the Eastern Conference Final. The Oilers are big favorites over the Canucks in their series, because Vancouver is dealing with a significant goalie injury. The Avs have stolen home-ice from Dallas, and just need to play clean at Ball Arena to advance to the NHL’s Final Four.

If Edmonton wins tonight in Game 1 against Vancouver, they’ll probably be the favorites by themselves, as these odds are always shifting.

But for this moment in time, the smart guys in the desert think Colorado has as good of a chance as anyone to bring home the Stanley Cup.

Strap in, because the journey is just getting started.