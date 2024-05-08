Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

INSIDE THE AVALANCHE

The Avalanche are now current co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup

May 8, 2024, 12:28 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche won a thriller in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, and now they’re 11 wins away from their second Stanley Cup in three years.

Miles Wood played the unlikely hero in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal, showing off his excellent speed on a breakaway and beating Stars goalie Jake Oettinger clean on the backhand.

There’s still a long way to go before we’re all gathered in downtown Denver for a parade, but with the field down to eight teams, things are tightening up.

So much so, in fact, the Avalanche are now co-favorites to win the Cup this year along with the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers. One popular sportsbook lists all three teams at +425 to take the title, meaning a $100 bet would net you $425.

For perspective, the Vancouver Canucks are the longest shots at +1800. The Stars, Colorado’s current opponent, sit at +800 after dropping the first game of the series.

And really, this makes sense. New York has a 2-0 lead over Carolina, just two wins away from the Eastern Conference Final. The Oilers are big favorites over the Canucks in their series, because Vancouver is dealing with a significant goalie injury. The Avs have stolen home-ice from Dallas, and just need to play clean at Ball Arena to advance to the NHL’s Final Four.

If Edmonton wins tonight in Game 1 against Vancouver, they’ll probably be the favorites by themselves, as these odds are always shifting.

But for this moment in time, the smart guys in the desert think Colorado has as good of a chance as anyone to bring home the Stanley Cup.

Strap in, because the journey is just getting started.

Inside the Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon NHL MVP...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon is one step closer to winning his first NHL MVP

It felt like every night Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was doing something historic; now he's a top-3 finalist for NHL MVP

1 day ago

Stars Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Both the oddsmakers and “experts” picking Stars over Avalanche

The oddsmakers and 24 "experts" from ESPN lean toward the Stars over the Avalanche in this series, but not in overwhelming fashion

2 days ago

Avalanche Jets Valeri Nichushkin Mikko Rantanen Round 2 schedule...

Will Petersen

It’s finally here: NHL releases schedule for Avalanche in Round 2

The Avalanche haven't played since last Tuesday when they closed out the Jets, and we've been waiting for their Round 2 schedule

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche...

Will Petersen

There are reasons the Avalanche could want Vegas, but also Dallas

Let's start with the obvious, if it's Vegas the series will begin here; if it's Dallas, the Avalanche will head to Texas for Games 1 and 2

6 days ago

The Avalanche are now current co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup