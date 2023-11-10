Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen taken to hospital after scary play

Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen left the game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night after a scary play and was taken to a local hospital.

The incident occurred in the second period with 8:15 to go and the Avs trailing 3-1. Lehkonen got hit by Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and went head first into the boards.

You can watch it here, but a fair warning, it’s difficult to see.

Lehkonen has gone to the locker room after crashing into the boards pic.twitter.com/Y05SP2FhHX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 10, 2023

The Avalanche announced that Lehkonen had been taken to the hospital after he was able to leave the ice under his own power. They noted he was “alert, responsive and has full movement,” which is obviously great news.

After the game, head coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an update, but said “the level of concern is high.”

Colorado is off on Friday and not practicing, so we should hopefully get an update early Saturday on Lehkonen’s condition.

The Avalanche host the Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday night but will have a morning skate. Colorado is 8-4-0 on the season after falling to the Kraken by a final score of 4-3.