Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche give brutal update on health of forward Artturi Lehkonen

Nov 11, 2023, 12:17 PM

Artturi Lehkonen...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar passed along an unfortunate update about the health of forward Artturi Lehkonen on Saturday.

After the team’s morning skate, Bednar announced Lehkonen would miss “weeks” due to a scary collision into the boards against the Seattle Kraken earlier this week.

Lehkonen was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after going head first into the boards following a hit by Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. The incident occurred in the second period with 8:15 to go and the Avs trailing 3-1.

You can watch it here, but a fair warning, it’s difficult to see.

The Avalanche announced that Lehkonen had been taken to the hospital after he was able to leave the ice under his own power. They noted he was “alert, responsive and has full movement,” which was obviously great news.

Colorado will miss Lehkonen in a big way. He’s tied for fourth on the team with eight points, netting three goals and adding five assists.

Will the Avs make a big move? Patrick Kane is still a free agent and has been vaguely linked to the team.

We’ll keep an eye on it, but for now Colorado will need its depth scoring to step up. They’re currently 8-4-0 on the young season and host the Blues later tonight.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Seattle Struggles

Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.

21 hours ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen taken to hospital after scary play

The incident occurred in the second period as Artturi Lehkonen got hit by Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak and went head first into the boards

1 day ago

Peter McNab...

Will Petersen

Avalanche rename broadcast booth after late, great Peter McNab

During their game with Seattle, the Avs honored McNab with a heartfelt tribute, renaming their TV home the "Peter McNab Broadcast Booth"

2 days ago

Ross Colton...

Will Petersen

Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine

On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Ross Colton due to his crosscheck to the face of Timo Meier

3 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: A 7-0 smackdown

The Avs were not up for the challenge in Vegas, as a 7-0 beatdown by the Golden Knights led to way more questions than answers. Plus, some fun alumni news and remembering a legend. Join Rachel and Will!

5 days ago

DENVER - MARCH 23: Peter Forsberg #21 of the Colorado Avalanche waits for the puck to drop on a fac...

Will Petersen

Peter Forsberg is back in Denver, skating with former teammates

Reporters spotted Joe Sakic and Milan Hejduk on the ice at Family Sports with Peter Forsberg, along with some other Avalanche alumni

5 days ago

Avalanche give brutal update on health of forward Artturi Lehkonen