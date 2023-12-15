Coach Prime’s CU Buffs land highly-touted twins at impact positions

Everyone knows it’s a family affair in Boulder, but now brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are not the only siblings on Deion Sanders’ squad.

Coach Prime added twins Destin and Keaten Wade on Friday, four-star transfers from Kentucky.

Destin, was a redshirt freshman quarterback this past season, earning Mr. Football honors for the biggest classification in Tennessee. Destin ran for 2,308 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for over 1,400 yards as a senior in high school. He’s only played in one collegiate game thus far, starting the Music City Bowl in his hometown of Nashville a year ago. In that game against Iowa, Wade threw 30 passes, completing 16 of them for 98 yards, while running 17 times for a net of gain 23 yards.

Keaten was also a four-star prospect coming out of Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee. There he had 84 tackles, eight sacks, 26 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five force fumbles. Playing as a sophomore in the SEC this fall, Keaten had 51 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Keaten is a 6-5 250-pound edge, who should be in line for a starting spot right away. Meanwhile, Destin obviously knows the situation where Shedeur Sanders is one of the team’s stars coming off a huge year. But the-most sacked quarterback in the nation didn’t have much depth behind him. When Sanders took a lick too big the Buffs were in a lot of trouble, that is until the Utah game at season’s end when former three-star recruit Ryan Staub finished his true freshman season with a bang. Staub threw for 195 yards on 17 of 24 attempts, giving Colorado a shot in Salt Lake City.

Before Sanders to now entering season two, Colorado’s quarterback room has transformed from the worst in the country to three capable arms and decision-makers—let alone the fact it’s headlined by a school record break who will make a Heisman push before being selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The future after Shedeur at the position which looked to be in doubt a bit after some big-name decommitments, now once again seems solid.

So far Sanders has added nine players from the portal, headlined by a brand new offensive line to protect his son, Wade and Staub as well as flip around the country’s worst run game. And on Thursday Coach Prime added another SEC player, a standout wide receiver.