Broncos elevate practice-squad running back for Week 14

Dec 9, 2023, 3:43 PM

Broncos...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LOS ANGELES — One day after Broncos running back Samaje Perine did not practice due to a knee injury, the team covered itself by elevating practice-squad running back Tyler Badie to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The move could be a sign that Perine, who was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report, might not be ready to go.

Broncos coach Sean Payton did not convey any concern Friday regarding the status of Samaje Perine, telling media there was “nothing right now” when asked about it.

Badie has just two touches and one regular-season game on his ledger. Coincidentally, that game was against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 season finale. He scored on a 24-yard touchdown catch from Russell Wilson, taking a swing pass down the left sideline for the score.

The Broncos also elevated tight end Lucas Krull from the practice squad. Krull was the intended target on the Broncos’ final offensive play last week, as Wilson escaped pressure and rolled left, firing a pass that Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward grabbed to secure the Texans’ 22-17 win.

Denver activated Krull for the Week 10 game in Buffalo, as well. He has yet to catch a regular-season pass for the Broncos.

But with Greg Dulcich still on injured reserve, the Broncos need a pass-catching threat, and in preseason work for the New Orleans Saints this summer, Krull delivered that.

“What does Lucas provide? We feel like he does give us a really good receiving threat [and] speed down the field as part of our two-minute, speed-11 group, if you will,” Payton said Monday.

