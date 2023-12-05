Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos, and their fans, have come too far to give up hope now

Dec 5, 2023, 5:00 AM

Russell Wilson Broncos...

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos 2023 season isn’t over yet.

Neither are their dreams of the playoffs.

Yes, the loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday was a gut punch, there’s no other way to slice it.

In a game the Broncos got badly outplayed, they still had a chance to win it in the final seconds. Heck, they had three of them. But unlike in victories against the Bills and Vikings, QB Russell Wilson simply ran out of magic.

None of his first two passes to the end zone found a player wearing white. His third was caught by a guy in blue, a painful interception that was felt all across the Mile High City.

It’d be so much easier to wake up today at 7-5, tied with the Steelers, Browns and Colts for the final three seeds in the AFC playoffs. Instead, Houston is the team at 7-5 and the Broncos stare up at yet another logjam in front of them. They’re currently the No. 9 seed in the conference, with plenty of work to do.

But this team, and their fans, has come way too far to give up hope now. At 1-5, everything looked lost. At 6-5, everything looked possible. And now back at .500, things are murky.

Still, if they can put together a five-game winning streak, why can’t they go 4-1 the rest of the way to make the dance for the first time since 2015? And it’s not like they beat up on bad teams. That stretch included wins over the Packers (who certainly look better), the Chiefs (contender), the Bills (fringe-contender), Vikings (great story) and the Browns (over .500).

If Denver showed they can play with several of the better teams in the NFL, why should a finishing slate that includes two games against the Chargers, one against the Patriots and one against the Raiders scare anyone? Don’t jump off the bandwagon yet.

Looking at the remaining schedules of Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Houston is an exhausting activity. It’s too early to go game by game of who the Broncos want to lose and want to win. But since the league went to seven playoff teams in 2020, only one 10-win team has ever been left out.

That was in the first year, when the 10-6 Dolphins finished No. 8 in the AFC. But in 2021, the 9-7-1 Steelers got the final spot in the AFC and the 9-8 Eagles claimed the final spot in the NFC. In 2022, it was the 9-8 Dolphins and 9-8 Seahawks sneaking in.

Translation? Get to double-digits and good things are likely to happen.

Yes, the game in Detroit in 11 days looms large, but none of the others are monumental tasks. The Chargers constantly underachieve, and just beat the pathetic Patriots 6-0. Speaking of New England, they’ll be here on Christmas Eve. And the Raiders will likely be counting down to Cancun vacations come January 7.

Russell Wilson can’t throw three interceptions again. The defense can’t fail to force a single turnover. And Alex Singleton can’t take dumb penalties that cost his team four points. Even with that perfect storm in Houston, the Broncos had multiple chances to win.

For a fanbase that has suffered again and again since Super Bowl 50, have some faith. It’s about time things even out in Denver’s favor. Head coach Sean Payton has gobs of playoff experience, and knows what it takes to get a team there.

So while this past weekend hurt, next Sunday can’t come soon enough. If the Broncos win, the thoughts of the playoffs will be fully back on. If they lose, well things start to look a little grim.

But the locker room after the defeat to the Texans was nothing like it was after the 70-20 beatdown in Miami. This was more frustration than sadness, knowing they let one slip away. Not that they didn’t belong on the same field.

It’s been a roller coaster season, but this thing has another big up left in it. That’s what the players believe, and that’s what Broncos Country should too.

Broncos

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos have a third-down problem

The Broncos couldn't sustain drives in Houston, and that was because the team had its worst single-game third-down performance in 28 years..

2 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For Broncos, right side of offensive line was a pressure point

Protection for the Broncos broke down on Sunday, leading Russell Wilson under seige -- and most of it came from one side.

11 hours ago

Alex Singleton C.J. Stroud...

Will Petersen

Payton not pleased Singleton let a rookie bait him into personal foul

"Instead of finishing that game needing a touchdown, we're kicking a field goal to win," Sean Payton said of Alex Singleton's costly penalty

16 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

104.3 The Fan

Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Texans

With the Broncos trailing Houston, Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton streaking down the sideline and dropped in a beauty of a TD pass

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos dug too deep of a hole with sloppy play against Texans

Uncharacteristic mistakes doomed the Broncos in Houston, as mistakes and unforced errors ended Denver's winning streak at five games

23 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Playoffs are still within reach for Broncos after loss in Houston

The Broncos squandered a golden opportunity when the fell to the Texans, but all is not lost; the playoffs are still very much within reach

23 hours ago

Broncos, and their fans, have come too far to give up hope now