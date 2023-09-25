Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos T Garett Bolles has sad, honest response on his emotions

Sep 24, 2023, 8:33 PM | Updated: 8:43 pm

Garett Bolles...

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles isn’t hiding his emotions.

The former first-round pick, who joined the team in 2017, is fed up with all the losing.

After the Broncos were embarrassed by the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami, losing in historic fashion, Bolles has had enough.

9NEWS sports reporter Scotty Gange caught up with Bolles in the locker room after the stunning 50-point loss. A fair warning, Bolles uses some profane language in this clip.

Bolles isn’t wrong. The Broncos have never had a winning season since he’s been on the team. Coming off a 70-20 beatdown in South Beach, it’s hard to imagine this year will be any different.

Denver made the wrong kind of history, giving up 10 touchdowns and 726 total yards. Bolles plays on offense, but he’s mad at the whole team. Right now, this group is lost, and replacing Nathaniel Hackett with Sean Payton seems to have made no difference.

Bolles still has one year left on a lucrative contract extension he signed with the team in November of 2020, but the Broncos can also get out of it with relative ease this spring.

We’ll see if Bolles becomes a trade target, but he looks like a man that might welcome it. A change of scenery could be good for everyone involved, including Bolles, who’s clearly ready to win more than halfway through his career.

***

Broncos

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For the Denver Broncos, this is ‘rock bottom’

It has to be "rock bottom," right? Because if it isn't, the experience of Denver Broncos football is about to become excruciating.

6 hours ago

Mike McDaniel...

James Merilatt

Mike McDaniel explains why he didn’t go for all-time scoring record

In the final minute of Sunday's game against the Broncos, the Dolphins chose to not attempt to break the NFL record for points in a game

8 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos legends take to social media after embarrassing blowout

The Denver Broncos just suffered their worst loss in franchise history, pounded by the Miami Dolphins 70-20, franchise legends are not happy

9 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton fuming after Broncos embarrassed in Miami massacre

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph still has a job, for now, but it's hard not to think Sean Payton is already contemplating a change

9 hours ago

Pat Surtain II...

Jake Shapiro

PS2’s Pro Bowl father very unhappy with Broncos around his son

Pat Surtain II may be one of the best corners in football but he was part of one of the worst defensive games in the history of the NFL

10 hours ago

Broncos-Dolphins...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Dolphins inactives: JL Skinner not in uniform

The inactives were announced in advance of Broncos-Dolphins on Sunday morning, and there weren't any huge surprises.

14 hours ago

Broncos T Garett Bolles has sad, honest response on his emotions