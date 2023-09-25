Broncos T Garett Bolles has sad, honest response on his emotions

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles isn’t hiding his emotions.

The former first-round pick, who joined the team in 2017, is fed up with all the losing.

After the Broncos were embarrassed by the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami, losing in historic fashion, Bolles has had enough.

9NEWS sports reporter Scotty Gange caught up with Bolles in the locker room after the stunning 50-point loss. A fair warning, Bolles uses some profane language in this clip.

“I’ve been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost.” Broncos lineman Garett Bolles shared his emotions after Denver’s 50 point defeat in Miami. #9sports pic.twitter.com/Q8eR2I68H6 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 24, 2023

Bolles isn’t wrong. The Broncos have never had a winning season since he’s been on the team. Coming off a 70-20 beatdown in South Beach, it’s hard to imagine this year will be any different.

Denver made the wrong kind of history, giving up 10 touchdowns and 726 total yards. Bolles plays on offense, but he’s mad at the whole team. Right now, this group is lost, and replacing Nathaniel Hackett with Sean Payton seems to have made no difference.

Bolles still has one year left on a lucrative contract extension he signed with the team in November of 2020, but the Broncos can also get out of it with relative ease this spring.

We’ll see if Bolles becomes a trade target, but he looks like a man that might welcome it. A change of scenery could be good for everyone involved, including Bolles, who’s clearly ready to win more than halfway through his career.

***