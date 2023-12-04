Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Payton not pleased Singleton let a rookie bait him into personal foul

Dec 4, 2023, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton got a huge personal foul penalty against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It was one that cost the Broncos a touchdown instead of a field goal, and four valuable points they could’ve used at the end of the game.

In a 22-17 loss they would’ve been looking at a kick to win the game, as opposed to needing a touchdown. QB Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone in the final seconds.

Here’s a look at the play where Singleton shoved Texans QB C.J. Stroud.

Rather than force Houston to settle for three points on fourth-and-seven late in the first quarter, Singleton’s decision offset a false start by the Texans and created first-and-goal from the three-yard line. They would score two plays later to go up 10-0 as opposed to 6-0.

During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton singled out this moment as a big one. It ultimately helped snap Denver’s five-game winning streak.

“Defensively, we’re off the field in a red zone situation, and we let a rookie bait us into a personal foul. That’s four points. Instead of finishing that game needing a touchdown, we’re kicking a field goal to win,” Payton said.

And the coach is right. Singleton can’t let Stroud get under his skin, because NFL officials are always going to side with the quarterback. Even if Stroud head-butted Singleton, that flag is never going to go in the opposite direction.

Singleton spoke briefly on the moment after the game, and said as much.

“They’re gonna call it on the quarterback. You know how this league is,” Singleton said.

He also acknowledged that “just don’t push him,” would’ve been the better strategy.

It certainly might have been a different game if the Texans only go up 6-0, but the Broncos still made plenty of other mistakes. Although the fact Payton went out of his way to point it out shows he’s not real pleased with Singleton.

The 6-6 Broncos are now the No. 9 seed in the AFC, rather than tied with the Steelers, Browns and Colts at 7-5.

Broncos

Courtland Sutton...

104.3 The Fan

Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Texans

With the Broncos trailing Houston, Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton streaking down the sideline and dropped in a beauty of a TD pass

2 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos dug too deep of a hole with sloppy play against Texans

Uncharacteristic mistakes doomed the Broncos in Houston, as mistakes and unforced errors ended Denver's winning streak at five games

7 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Playoffs are still within reach for Broncos after loss in Houston

The Broncos squandered a golden opportunity when the fell to the Texans, but all is not lost; the playoffs are still very much within reach

7 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Russell Wilson doesn’t deserve all of the blame for Sunday’s loss

An interception in the end zone with nine seconds left in the game ended the Broncos rally in Houston, but it wasn't on the quarterback

9 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

After weeks of living on the edge, the Broncos died on it in Houston

The success equation of the Broncos rests on sustaining drives and winning the turnover margin. They did neither in Houston -- and fell.

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson has message for Broncos after costly picks in loss

Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos quarterback, ended his day with a game-sealing third second-half interception

22 hours ago

Payton not pleased Singleton let a rookie bait him into personal foul