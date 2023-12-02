Broncos activate two from practice squad, including a QB

HOUSTON — The Broncos will have three quarterbacks at their disposal against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Saturday, Denver announced that it will use a practice-squad elevation on Ben DiNucci, the one-time Cowboys starter who joined the Broncos in May following a rookie-camp tryout that came on the heels of a season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in which he led the winter/spring circuit in most passing categories.

Denver will also use a practice-squad elevation on tight end Lucas Krull. That is the second such move used on Krull, who played with the New Orleans Saints last year and made his Broncos debut Nov. 13 against Buffalo.

But it’s the move regarding DiNucci that draws the most interest. If a team elevates a practice-squad player, that player must be active for the game. Thus, if Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are active — as expected — it means that the Broncos will dress three quarterbacks for the first time this season.

Neither Wilson nor Stidham are listed on the injury report, so both appear good to go.

DiNucci’s rookie-camp work briefly led to Broncos coach Sean Payton joking that the James Madison product might have a future as a Walmart greeter after throwing an interception right in front of Broncos CEO Greg Penner.

But DiNucci stabilized his form. He eventually beat out 2022 holdover Jarrett Guarantano, whom the Broncos waived at the start of training camp.

“[There is] nothing really flashy,” Payton said of DiNucci in training camp. “He’s a good decision-maker, and he’s pretty accurate,” Payton said. “You know exactly what you’re getting, and his decisions and football I.Q. are really strong.”

Denver will also activate wide receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad, as expected. Johnson missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. However, he returned to practice Wednesday and was at full speed throughout the week.

Johnson ranks second on the Broncos in touchdowns, with 3 — all on passes from Wilson.