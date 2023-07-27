Close
There’s something Sean Payton likes about Ben DiNucci

Jul 26, 2023, 9:58 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

Ben DiNucci...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —- The only competition at Broncos quarterback ended before training camp began, when they cut Jarrett Guarantano as players arrived for work Tuesday.

Ben DiNucci, signed after a tryout at rookie minicamp, remains. And over the course of OTAs, minicamp and the start of minicamp, the leader in most XFL passing categories during that league’s winter-to-spring season displayed nice touch and a willingness to test tight windows.

But there was more to DiNucci getting the nod for third-team repetitions over the next few weeks.

“We talked about it in the meeting. His ability to get in the huddle, out of the huddle, execute the play, get to the right receiver, and distribute the ball,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday.

No. 3 quarterback may not seem on the surface like a topic worthy of much discussion. But the NFL changed the rules for third quarterbacks this year, incentivizing teams to keep them by allowing them to be active on an emergency basis and not count toward the game-day active-player count. The NFL had the same rule from 1991 through 2010.

So, with that possibility in play, DiNucci has a chance to stick on the primary roster. Perhaps better than he would have had before the rules change.

And DiNucci’s cerebral skills fit what Payton wants to see.

“[There is] nothing really flashy. He’s a good decision-maker, and he’s pretty accurate,” Payton said. “You know exactly what you’re getting, and his decisions and football I.Q. are really strong.”

Further, the season of work in the XFL work allowed DiNucci to accumulate some valuable game-speed snaps. His one game of starting experience with Dallas in 2020 is another key line on his CV.

Preseason game snaps will help. But so will his work in the XFL.

“Those are some things that sometimes you can’t appreciate until you have a preseason game, and you have a young quarterback and the clock’s ticking,” Payton said. “There’s a calmness, a demeanor, and a little bit more experience with him — although he’s still young.

“I do see the arm talent and the athleticism, so [he is] someone we want to work with.”

Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham have the top two spots on lockdown. But don’t be surprised if DiNucci shows enough to stick, too.

***

