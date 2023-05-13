Ben DiNucci: From the Cowboys to the XFL to Broncos rookie-minicamp QB to … Walmart greeter?

For XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci, this weekend’s rookie minicamp represents a first chance for a big impression on the Broncos.

And before Saturday’s open-to-media work, he caught Sean Payton’s eye — to the point that the coach praised the Seattle Sea Dragons passer to the big boss — co-owner and CEO Greg Penner.

“I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well,” Payton said.

But when an errant DiNucci pass landed in the grasp of rookie linebacker Greg Sanders, Penner was right there watching.

“[Sanders] made a good play. Missed high and away,” DiNucci told media in the locker room after the practice. “It was one toward the sideline. I’m not the only one that’s made that mistake. So, it happens. I’d rather it be in a 7-on-7 than a team period.”

But it was still under the gaze of the period that ends all sentences at Dove Valley.

“It was a good play by Sanders and it was right in front of Greg Penner,” Payton said.

And at that point, Payton had jokes — about career opportunities outside of football.

“I told Ben — I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores,'” Payton recalled.

It was all in fun, however. “A good laugh,” as DiNucci said after the practice.

DiNucci landed the tryout spot after an XFL season in which he led the league in completions, yardage, touchdown passes — and interceptions, too. He posted a 20-to-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio as he led the Sea Dragons to the playoffs, where they fell to the D.C. Defenders in the the semifinal round.

But the most important thing DiNucci took from the XFL was film and snaps. After a stint with the Dallas Cowboys that saw him make one relief start in 2020, he needed the actual on-field work.

“For me, all about reps,” DiNucci said. “The thing about backup quarterback — especially in this league — is reps are hard to come by. The past few preseasons, I got maybe a few quarters here and there. So for me, a second opportunity was awesome. Many guys don’t get ’em.”

It wasn’t all good for DiNucci in the spring circuit, but it was enough to get a shot — albeit without a contract. He hopes that comes next. Denver has three quarterbacks: starter Russell Wilson, No. 2 free-agent signee Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano, who finished last season on the Broncos’ 53-player roster.

Effectively, DiNucci must prove that he is at least as good a prospect as Guarantano — or better — to snag a spot and get a smattering of snaps in Denver.

It’s a second NFL chance he wasn’t sure he’d get when he went to Dwayne Johnson’s XFL. That put DiNucci between a rock and a hard place … but it did get him back to an NFL practice field.

“It might be my last chance at this thing. Go all out,” DiNucci said. “Put one foot in front of the other and control what I can control every single day and just do what I do. Really, just rewarding for me to see all the hard work pay off and be up here this weekend.”

And if it doesn’t, there’s always Walmart.

But there’s also the XFL, which is expected to return next season. So, DiNucci’s dream won’t die … even if his weekend of work doesn’t result in a contract.

***

